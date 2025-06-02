Pride Month: LGBTQIA+ community gathers for a vibrant celebration in New Delhi

The Capital was overtaken by a burst of colour, cheer and unapologetic pride on Saturday evening at an event marking the beginning of Pride Month. Pride parade on Saturday evening in New Delhi(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Bringing together members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies, the event began with a series of moving speeches. From their personal journeys of acceptance to calling for policy-level inclusion and workplace equality, the speakers’ words set the tone for the rest of the evening.

“I believe Pride should not just be celebrated during one particular month, but all 365 days of the year. It is just a happy reminder for everyone that the LGBTQIA+ community is here. We wanted to tell our people that while the world might be regressing, in India, we are progressing,” said Keshav Suri, an activist and LGBTQIA+ advocate, during the event, adding, “While we have a long way to go, we’re still on the right path.”

Several attendees reflected the spirit of Pride month in vibrant rainbow colours. Also part of the celebrations was a Pride March. Taking to the adjoining streets of Barakhamba and Connaught Place, attendees expressed their joy and happiness through dance moves. The event drew to a close after a pride flag hoisting.