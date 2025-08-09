Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Celebrate Rakhi with the best restaurant offers in town: Top Delhi NCR reccos for today

ByAalokitaa Basu
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 05:59 pm IST

Is the day really over till you arm twist your sibling into paying for a big fancy meal?

Not really.

Top Delhi NCR restaurant reccos for your big Rakhi splurge
Top Delhi NCR restaurant reccos for your big Rakhi splurge

If you’re the one paying — we got you! And if you’re the one doing the arm twisting, this is a subtle way to nudging on that love for your sibling after an already sappy, wholesome day. So let’s get browsing.

Odella

Where: Green Park

Offer: Flat 10% off (all day), flat 15% off on pre-booking (limited slots)

Cuisine: Asian, Mediterranean

Menu munchies: Miso corn cob, prawn samba, crispy money bags, Thai spinach cracker, chicken keema bao, fish katsu, bombilini

Price for two: 2,600

Cedar Club House

Where: Janpath

Offer: Flat 10% off (all day), flat 15% off on pre-booking (limited slots)

Cuisine: Modern Indian, Mediterranean

Menu munchies: Kataifi prawns, truffle mushroom caterpillar, chicken gyoza, butter basil pasta, mac and cheese balls, bacon wrapped chicken, gulab jamun kunafa

Price for two: 2,000

American Brew

Where: Defence Colony

Offer: Flat 15% off (all day), flat 45% off on pre-booking (limited slots)

Cuisine: All day breakfast

Menu munchies: Classic cheese pancake, spanakopita triangle, gambarini picante prawn wrapped bacon, beer batter fish fry, California hot dog, jerk chicken burger

Price for two: 2,000

Bomba

Where: GK

Offer: 10% off (bank offers)

Cuisine: Italian

Menu munchies: Cacio é pepe arancini, Bomba fried chicken, pork ragu pappardelle, the Radcliffe pizza, the hottie 2.0 pizza, lamb birria, the s’more

Price for two: 2,200

Ru-Bar-Ru

Where: Noida (sector 38)

Offer: Flat 10% off (all day), flat 30% off on pre-booking (limited slots)

Cuisine: Multiple

Menu munchies: Charcoal chicken dumplings, Nepali steamed momos, half and half pizza

Price for two: 1,500

We wish you and your loved ones a very happy Rakshabandhan!

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Celebrate Rakhi with the best restaurant offers in town: Top Delhi NCR reccos for today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On