Celebrate Rakhi with the best restaurant offers in town: Top Delhi NCR reccos for today
Is the day really over till you arm twist your sibling into paying for a big fancy meal?
Not really.
If you’re the one paying — we got you! And if you’re the one doing the arm twisting, this is a subtle way to nudging on that love for your sibling after an already sappy, wholesome day. So let’s get browsing.
Odella
Where: Green Park
Offer: Flat 10% off (all day), flat 15% off on pre-booking (limited slots)
Cuisine: Asian, Mediterranean
Menu munchies: Miso corn cob, prawn samba, crispy money bags, Thai spinach cracker, chicken keema bao, fish katsu, bombilini
Price for two: ₹2,600
Cedar Club House
Where: Janpath
Offer: Flat 10% off (all day), flat 15% off on pre-booking (limited slots)
Cuisine: Modern Indian, Mediterranean
Menu munchies: Kataifi prawns, truffle mushroom caterpillar, chicken gyoza, butter basil pasta, mac and cheese balls, bacon wrapped chicken, gulab jamun kunafa
Price for two: ₹2,000
American Brew
Where: Defence Colony
Offer: Flat 15% off (all day), flat 45% off on pre-booking (limited slots)
Cuisine: All day breakfast
Menu munchies: Classic cheese pancake, spanakopita triangle, gambarini picante prawn wrapped bacon, beer batter fish fry, California hot dog, jerk chicken burger
Price for two: ₹2,000
Bomba
Where: GK
Offer: 10% off (bank offers)
Cuisine: Italian
Menu munchies: Cacio é pepe arancini, Bomba fried chicken, pork ragu pappardelle, the Radcliffe pizza, the hottie 2.0 pizza, lamb birria, the s’more
Price for two: ₹2,200
Ru-Bar-Ru
Where: Noida (sector 38)
Offer: Flat 10% off (all day), flat 30% off on pre-booking (limited slots)
Cuisine: Multiple
Menu munchies: Charcoal chicken dumplings, Nepali steamed momos, half and half pizza
Price for two: ₹1,500
We wish you and your loved ones a very happy Rakshabandhan!