Celebrate Rakhi with the best restaurant offers in town: Top Delhi NCR reccos for today

Not really. Top Delhi NCR restaurant reccos for your big Rakhi splurge

If you’re the one paying — we got you! And if you’re the one doing the arm twisting, this is a subtle way to nudging on that love for your sibling after an already sappy, wholesome day. So let’s get browsing.

Odella

Where: Green Park

Offer: Flat 10% off (all day), flat 15% off on pre-booking (limited slots)

Cuisine: Asian, Mediterranean

Menu munchies: Miso corn cob, prawn samba, crispy money bags, Thai spinach cracker, chicken keema bao, fish katsu, bombilini

Price for two: ₹2,600

Cedar Club House

Where: Janpath

Offer: Flat 10% off (all day), flat 15% off on pre-booking (limited slots)

Cuisine: Modern Indian, Mediterranean

Menu munchies: Kataifi prawns, truffle mushroom caterpillar, chicken gyoza, butter basil pasta, mac and cheese balls, bacon wrapped chicken, gulab jamun kunafa

Price for two: ₹2,000

American Brew

Where: Defence Colony

Offer: Flat 15% off (all day), flat 45% off on pre-booking (limited slots)

Cuisine: All day breakfast

Menu munchies: Classic cheese pancake, spanakopita triangle, gambarini picante prawn wrapped bacon, beer batter fish fry, California hot dog, jerk chicken burger

Price for two: ₹2,000

Bomba

Where: GK

Offer: 10% off (bank offers)

Cuisine: Italian

Menu munchies: Cacio é pepe arancini, Bomba fried chicken, pork ragu pappardelle, the Radcliffe pizza, the hottie 2.0 pizza, lamb birria, the s’more

Price for two: ₹2,200

Ru-Bar-Ru

Where: Noida (sector 38)

Offer: Flat 10% off (all day), flat 30% off on pre-booking (limited slots)

Cuisine: Multiple

Menu munchies: Charcoal chicken dumplings, Nepali steamed momos, half and half pizza

Price for two: ₹1,500

We wish you and your loved ones a very happy Rakshabandhan!