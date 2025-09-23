Ramlila fervour strikes Delhi: Must-watch epic tales with modern twist as stage acts use AI, salute Indian Armed Forces

This unique experience can be enjoyed throughout Navratri (September 22 to October 1), and even later as some ramlilas will continue for a couple of days post Dussehra (October 2) as well. Take a look at some of the oldest ramlila productions in the Capital, and must head out to witness the retelling of the popular epic of Ramayana on stage.

From saluting the Indian Armed Forces – for the success of Operation Sindoor – to paying tribute to Indian cultural heritage, ramlila committees in Delhi-NCR are trying to promote culture while keeping up with the new-age tech. On Monday evening, as the curtains raised on these annual spectacles, it was exciting to witness some of these use even Artificial intelligence (AI).

At the 102-year-old Shri Dharmic Ram Leela, film and television actors will bring onscreen charm to Delhi’s stage. “We have actor Vindu Dara Singh play the role of Hanuman. Actors Shahbaz Khan and Shilpa Raizada will play Ravana and Sita, respectively,” informs Ravi Jain, press secretary of the organising committee, adding: “It’s through AI that we will show how Hanuman ji acquires a miniature avatar and later transforms into a huge size after meeting Sita ji in Ashok Vatika. Even yudh scene between Ravana and Jatayu will be created using this technology.”

In its 33rd year, Shree Ramlila Committee Indraprastha will upkeep the quality of stage acts. “The actor playing Ravana will be dressed in the costume of Kathakali dancer,” shares Suresh Bindal, president of the committee, adding, “Some of the actors in our Ramlila are, in real life, music and dance teachers at various schools. The voice over on which they perform is recorded by graduates of National School of Drama (NSD)... We will also highlight how Ram ji, when in Chitrakoot, planted peepal, banyan, ashoka, amla, and tulsi.”

Where: DDA Utsav Ground, IP Extension, Patparganj

On till: October 3

Timing: 8.30pm to 11pm

Glory Of Indian Missiles, Fighter Jets In its 14th year, Dwarka Shri Ramlila is all set to pay an ode to the courage and conviction shown by Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor. Akash Rajesh Gahlot, chairman of Dwarka Shri Ramlila Society in Sector 10, says, “Humnein is baar Ramlila Operation Sindoor ko dedicate ki hai. With the stage in 3D design, there are replicas of missiles and fighter planes such as Agni missile and Rafale jet. Even the four entrances to the Ramlila are named after missiles and fighter planes like Brahmos and Tejas.”

Where: Sector 10, Dwarka

On till: October 2

Timing: 9pm to midnight

A Salute to the Indian Armed Forces In its 99th year, the Luv Kush Ramlila is drenched in patriotic hues with Operation Sindoor in the spotlight. “Our Ramlila is dedicated to Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy’s shaurya and parakram,” informs Arjun Kumar, president of the organising committee, adding: “Before the Ramlila begins, we screen a 10-minute AI documentary narrating Ramayana in brief... The stage that’s constructed is 160ft long and 60ft wide. With 1,25,000 LED lights, this is designed on Gujarat’s famous Somnath Temple. It’s created by more than 500 artists and took almost a month.” Besides this, must catch popular actors playing key parts in this Ramlila, too!

Where: 15 August Park, Red Fort Grounds, Old Delhi

On till: October 3

Timing: 6pm to 11.30pm