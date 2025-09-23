Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Ramlila fervour strikes Delhi: Must-watch epic tales with modern twist as stage acts use AI, salute Indian Armed Forces

    Navratri 2025 has brought back Ramlilas to NCR. Organising committees blend tradition with innovation for AI-powered stage effects and patriotic themes. 

    Published on: Sep 23, 2025 6:00 AM IST
    By Henna Rakheja
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    From saluting the Indian Armed Forces – for the success of Operation Sindoor – to paying tribute to Indian cultural heritage, ramlila committees in Delhi-NCR are trying to promote culture while keeping up with the new-age tech. On Monday evening, as the curtains raised on these annual spectacles, it was exciting to witness some of these use even Artificial intelligence (AI).

    From casting popular TV, film actors to keeping traditions intact with Indian classical dance forms, Ramlilas across Delhi-NCR are blending the old with the new and also bringing in use of AI technology.
    From casting popular TV, film actors to keeping traditions intact with Indian classical dance forms, Ramlilas across Delhi-NCR are blending the old with the new and also bringing in use of AI technology.

    This unique experience can be enjoyed throughout Navratri (September 22 to October 1), and even later as some ramlilas will continue for a couple of days post Dussehra (October 2) as well. Take a look at some of the oldest ramlila productions in the Capital, and must head out to witness the retelling of the popular epic of Ramayana on stage.

    Actors Shahbaz Khan and Shilpa Raizada will play the parts of Ravana and Sita in Shri Dharmic Ram Leela at Red Fort grounds.
    Actors Shahbaz Khan and Shilpa Raizada will play the parts of Ravana and Sita in Shri Dharmic Ram Leela at Red Fort grounds.

    AI to Aid In Stage Acts

    At the 102-year-old Shri Dharmic Ram Leela, film and television actors will bring onscreen charm to Delhi’s stage. “We have actor Vindu Dara Singh play the role of Hanuman. Actors Shahbaz Khan and Shilpa Raizada will play Ravana and Sita, respectively,” informs Ravi Jain, press secretary of the organising committee, adding: “It’s through AI that we will show how Hanuman ji acquires a miniature avatar and later transforms into a huge size after meeting Sita ji in Ashok Vatika. Even yudh scene between Ravana and Jatayu will be created using this technology.”

    Where: Madahav Das Park, Red Fort Grounds, Old Delhi

    On till: October 4

    Timing: 8pm to midnight

    Eco-Warrior Ram, Kathakali Ravana

    In the Ramlila by Shree Ramlila Committee Indraprastha, the character of Ravana is dressed in the attire of Kathakali dancer.
    In the Ramlila by Shree Ramlila Committee Indraprastha, the character of Ravana is dressed in the attire of Kathakali dancer.

    In its 33rd year, Shree Ramlila Committee Indraprastha will upkeep the quality of stage acts. “The actor playing Ravana will be dressed in the costume of Kathakali dancer,” shares Suresh Bindal, president of the committee, adding, “Some of the actors in our Ramlila are, in real life, music and dance teachers at various schools. The voice over on which they perform is recorded by graduates of National School of Drama (NSD)... We will also highlight how Ram ji, when in Chitrakoot, planted peepal, banyan, ashoka, amla, and tulsi.”

    Where: DDA Utsav Ground, IP Extension, Patparganj

    On till: October 3

    Timing: 8.30pm to 11pm

    Glory Of Indian Missiles, Fighter Jets

    In its 14th year, Dwarka Shri Ramlila is all set to pay an ode to the courage and conviction shown by Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor. Akash Rajesh Gahlot, chairman of Dwarka Shri Ramlila Society in Sector 10, says, “Humnein is baar Ramlila Operation Sindoor ko dedicate ki hai. With the stage in 3D design, there are replicas of missiles and fighter planes such as Agni missile and Rafale jet. Even the four entrances to the Ramlila are named after missiles and fighter planes like Brahmos and Tejas.”

    Where: Sector 10, Dwarka

    On till: October 2

    Timing: 9pm to midnight

    A Salute to the Indian Armed Forces

    In its 99th year, the Luv Kush Ramlila is drenched in patriotic hues with Operation Sindoor in the spotlight. “Our Ramlila is dedicated to Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy’s shaurya and parakram,” informs Arjun Kumar, president of the organising committee, adding: “Before the Ramlila begins, we screen a 10-minute AI documentary narrating Ramayana in brief... The stage that’s constructed is 160ft long and 60ft wide. With 1,25,000 LED lights, this is designed on Gujarat’s famous Somnath Temple. It’s created by more than 500 artists and took almost a month.” Besides this, must catch popular actors playing key parts in this Ramlila, too!

    Where: 15 August Park, Red Fort Grounds, Old Delhi

    On till: October 3

    Timing: 6pm to 11.30pm

    A Tribute To Indian Dance Forms

    Artists perform dance drama, Ram, at Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra in Mandi House. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)
    Artists perform dance drama, Ram, at Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra in Mandi House. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)

    In its 68th year, the dance drama titled Ram has varied Indian dance forms including Mayurbhanj Chhau, Kalaripayattu, Bharatanatyam, and Kathakali. It’s directed by Shobha Deepak Singh, and choreographed by Shashidharan Nair and Rajkumar Sharma. With the aim to preserve the spiritual and artistic essence of the Ramayana, in an intimate yet monumental style, this production presents a retelling of the timeless themes of duty, sacrifice and devotion of the titular character, Ram.

    Where: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK), 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    On till: October 14

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Check out these Ramlilas too:

    Ramleela Mahotsav by Nav Shri Dharmik Leela Committee

    Where: 15 August Park, Red Fort Grounds, Old Delhi

    On till: October 2

    Timing: 8.30pm to 11.30pm

    Shri Dharmik Ramleela Dakshini Delhi

    Where: Millennium Park, Dussehra Ground, Chirag Delhi

    On till: October 2

    Timing: 8pm to midnight

    Ramlila by Ashok Vihar Ramlila Committee

    Where: Ramlila Ground, Ashok Vihar, Phase I

    On till: October 2

    Timing: 10pm to Midnight

    Broadway Ramlila by Aryan Heritage Foundation

    Where: Netaji Subhash Place (Opposite NDM 2), Pitampura

    On till: October 1

    Timing: 7pm to 10pm

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/ Ramlila Fervour Strikes Delhi: Must-watch Epic Tales With Modern Twist As Stage Acts Use AI, Salute Indian Armed Forces
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/ Ramlila Fervour Strikes Delhi: Must-watch Epic Tales With Modern Twist As Stage Acts Use AI, Salute Indian Armed Forces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes