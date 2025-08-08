Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rangapravesham: A dancer’s first full story

ByNavya Sharma
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 06:23 pm IST

Under the guidance of gurus Raja Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy, Suhaani dedicated the evening to her late Nani.

"My meditation!” is how Suhaani Rajyalakshmi Singh describes Kuchipudi. On Thursday, she stepped onto the stage in the Capital to perform her Rangapravesham, the traditional debut solo that marks a classical dancer’s entry into the world of performance after years of training, discipline and preparation.

Kaushalya Reddy, Raja Reddy, Suhaani Rajyalakshmi Singh and Radha Reddy
Kaushalya Reddy, Raja Reddy, Suhaani Rajyalakshmi Singh and Radha Reddy

Under the guidance of gurus Raja Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy, Suhaani dedicated the evening to her late Nani and said, “Nani first took me to dance class and clapped the loudest at every performance. From my jewellery to my costumes, Nani used to take care of it.”

The recital opened with Shiva Panchakshara Stotram and moved into Chaap Tilak, a Hindi and Urdu composition. “Chaap Tilak in the style of Kuchipudi was a very different experience,” said Raja Reddy, recalling their roots in Telugu choreography.

The Tharangam was also one of the highlights, as Suhaani danced and balanced herself on a brass plate.

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Rangapravesham: A dancer’s first full story
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On