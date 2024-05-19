Red alert: Delhiites let their dogs out… Pupper pool parties are hot selling!

After a long hot summer day, does your furry buddy look at you with puppy eyes as if to say ‘Can we please chill together to beat the heat’? With the temperature in the Capital making new records – a read alert for heatwave is already issued – Delhiites are all set to let their dogs out, quite literally. A fact affirmed by organisers of pupper pool parties, whose events are all sold out! Pool parties for doggos are quite in demand, in NCR, as per the organisers of these gatherings for pets and their parents.

“Our pool party held in late March was a huge success even when it wasn't this hot. That encouraged us to plan more parties through June-July,” shares Praveen Kumar from Pups and Cups in Noida, adding, “Ever since the temperature went up in the city, the number of enquiries for pet pool parties have gone up. So we’ve set a cap on the number of pets and pet parents that we will allow at each event. We won’t have more than 20 dogs alongwith their companions in one party because it’s also important to ensure the freedom of pets and create a space where they can be left unleashed, and that no fights happen because no matter how many pets we allow we are hopeful stay sold out during the summer time.”

“For our upcoming party, we have already crossed 100 registrations and can’t take any more,” says Preity Khatri from Becky’s Bow Wow House, which is organising a party in Gurugram. Khatri adds, “The size of the swimming pool at this party is 50ft by 30ft for the puppers; it’s like a La La Land for all pooches!” And Manpreet Kaur from Bow Bow’s Den in Dwarka, adds, “Ever since restrictions were imposed on certain breeds in public parks, I faced a scarcity of spaces where I could take my Rottweilers, Coco and Chanel. That’s when I decided to open a facility where we could organise social gatherings for pets, and when it’s summer then pool parties are loved by all. We recently had a poop party and opened it for only 14 dogs and 20 pet parents, but received several queries after that and hence expecting it to be a full house for our upcoming party.”

Pet parents on the other hand are clearly leaving no stone unturned to ensure to get their furry freinds to spend some quality cool-off time. “Gigi, my two-year-old Golden Retriever, is extremely fond of swimming and that’s what prompted me to bring her to such parties. So as soon as I got an invite for the pool parties, I quickly book a slot for Gigi even if it meant that I have to travel all the way from Delhi to Gurugram or Noida,” says B Samiksha, a marketing manager at a govt organisation, adding, “These pupper parties are the rage all over Instagram, and while my Gigi enjoys a splash, I get to socialise. In fact, some of my very good friends are the ones that I have made at pupper pool parties. And all of us have now created WhatsApp groups where we inform each other about the next party in town as well as guide each other with pet issues. This sense of community helps us thrive.”

Similar thoughts are echoed by Harsha Singh, a Gurugram-based educator at a learning company, who says, “Initially, I used to bring my Thor, a 5-year-old Labrador, to these parties so that he could swim because he has joint issues genetically and swimming is considered one of the best exercises for dogs. But, it was a revelation for me to know that he absolutely loves being in the pool! Now, I make it a point to not miss any of the pool parties although it’s becoming a little tough of late to book tickets at the last minute, and the weather is to blame for it.”

Make a splash at these pool parties across Delhi-NCR:

PetFed’s Noida Pupper Pool Party

Where: Pups and Cups, Krishna Colony, Sector 72, Noida

When: May 19

Timing: 4pm to 8pm

Entry: ₹699 per person (Free for pets)

Pool Paw-Ty

Where: Becky’s Bow Wow House, Sector-63, Golf Course Extension, Gurugram

When: May 19

Timing: 5pm to 9pm

Entry: ₹500 per person (Free for pets)

Pool Party

Where: Bow Bow’s Den, Khasra no 117/2, Bamnoli village, Sector 28, Dwarka

Where: May 26

Timing: 4pm to 8pm

Entry: ₹699 per person and 1 pet

Organisers, must ensure:

A behaviour check is run on all doggos before they enter the pool.

The party venue is equipped with proper equipments to stop dog fights.

Pet Parents aren't in the same area

Dogs are fed water in instalments (upto 50ml to 200ml, as per the dog’s weight), to avoid dehydration.

A canine behaviourist, dog handlers, and a vet must be present at the venue with a gathering of 50 or more dogs.

Story by Alina Azfar

