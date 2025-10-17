Sangram Singh is first Indian to compete in Europe's Levels Fight League: I am nervous yet excited for my MMA bout

At an age when most athletes begin to slow down, Sangram Singh is gearing up for a new kind of battle. The 40-year-old wrestler-actor, known for his grit both on and off the mat, is set to make his Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) debut at the Levels Fight League in Amsterdam on November 2. His opponent — Hakim Trabelsi from Tunisia — is much younger, at, 33 but more experienced in the cage. So for Sangram, this fight is about something much deeper than just victory or defeat. For the MMA fight scheduled for November 2, Sangram Singh will go up against Hakim Trabelsi from Tunisia. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Just weeks ago, Sangram marked his return to the fight game with a hard-fought win over Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nisar at the Gama International Fighting Championship. The victory seems to have reignited a fire within him. “Iss age mein mujhe lagta hai main pehla insaan hounga jo MMA debut kar raha hun. Lekin mera muqabla jeetne haarne ka nahi hai. Yeh un sab humaare desh ke youngsters ko inspire karne ke liye hai, ki joh challenge main 40 ki umar mein le sakta hun, agar appe vishwaas ho aur aap apni health pe dhyaan dein, toh koi force nahi rok sakti aapko,” says Sangram, in a voice that’s firm and hopeful.

The new chapter in his life is less about combat and more about exhibiting courage. “I’ve had a lot of my bones broken as a wrestler so this is just another challenge that I might even have my face broken this time,” he laughs, and soon turning reflective, to add: “But the real challenge is that main apne fear and limitations se fight kar raha hoon and that is where I would like to win.”

Born in Rohtak, Sangram’s journey from humble beginnings to the international stage has always been powered by perseverance. Now, he hopes his MMA debut can open new doors for India’s budding combat sport athletes. “We have so much talent and such able fighters in the country. We just need to build them up from the ground. But sky has no limit and we can easily be a force to reckon with in this domain,” he says with conviction.

As he prepares to step into the cage in Amsterdam, Sangram knows the stakes are high. But, so is his spirit. “I’m the first from our country to compete in this European league, so main nervous bhi hoon and excited bhi. But I would like to just relish this challenge,” he shares with a smile that reflects his courage in calm — the mark of a true fighter who refuses to back down, no matter the odds.