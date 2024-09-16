Satinder stuns fans at Gurugram concert, says, ‘Music is a universal language’

When 10,000 fans turn up to meet their fav artiste, the moment is bound to become mesmerising! Such was the experience on Saturday evening when eminent Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj took to stage to deliver an unforgettable performance organised by Fever Live and Punjabi Fever. Singer-composer-poet-actor Satinder Sartaaj was truly magical on the stage when he performed in Gurugram recently. (Photo: HTBS)

As the legendary artiste took to stage at the Gymkhana Club in Gurugram, the devoted fans welcomed him with a thunderous applause after braving heavy rains. What ensued was Sartaaj’s melodious music, poetic brilliance, and heartfelt shayaris. “Performing in front of such a passionate audience is always a humbling experience. Despite the rain, the energy and love I received tonight were overwhelming. Music is a universal language that connects us all, and nights like this remind me of why I do what I do. Thank you, Gurugram, for making this evening so special — this one will stay with me forever,” shares Sartaaj.

The concert's scale was made grand with a beautifully designed stage, vibrant lights, and an immersive sound experience. This was here Sartaaj’s performed some of his all time hits for three hours, and left the crowd in awe. Even as the final notes echoed through the venue, the audience, captivated by the energy and emotion was left rooting for him to continue singing, which was a testament to his powerful connection with his fans!

One of the highlights of the evening was the presence of Sejal Watts, who is one of Sartaaj’s youngest and most devoted fans. Having travelled all the way from Chandigarh (Punjab) to meet the singer-composer in NCR, this popular Instagram influencer – known for her Bhangra performances – shared how thrilled she was to witness her idol live in concert. “I was so happy to meet Satinder Sartaaj! I love dancing to his songs all the time, and seeing him perform live was the best day ever,” said the young one whose presence added a unique charm to the night and her interaction with Sartaaj further was all about a humble connect with fans across generations.

The grandeur of the event was matched by the artist’s poetic brilliance, as he seamlessly interwove his beloved shayaris with some of his most-loved classics, including Sai, Sajjan Raazi, and Udaarian. Fans were also treated to the live performance of his newly released track Bulbul, which was met with overwhelming applause, adding a special highlight to the night. But it were the intimate moments when Sartaaj shared some personal stories and the inspirations behind his songs, which added a deeper meaning to his poetry. His magnetic presence and charismatic storytelling left the attendees spellbound until next time!

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction