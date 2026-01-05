Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Shabdotsav 2026 shines with Harshdeep Kaur’s melody and Delhi's art spirit at Major Dhyanchand Stadium

    Apni Dilli mein dil jeet liya aap sabne, said Harshdeep after her opening act at Shabdotsav 2026, which saw the venue buzz with live art and creative activities

    Published on: Jan 05, 2026 12:49 PM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Reels, Crowds and a Festival Buzzing With Energy

    Social media was flooded with reels on Day 2 of the festival, showing massive crowds thronging the venue (see left). Performances by singer Harshdeep Kaur (top left) and folk-fusion band Pandavaas drew particularly huge turnouts, with audiences packing the grounds. Across the three days, cultural dance performances and live acts kept visitors streaming in, creating a high-energy buzz both on-ground and online.

    The three-day Delhi Shabdotsav 2026 was held at Dhyan Chand Stadium from January 2 to January 4. (Photos: Karan Sethi/HT and HarshdeepKaur/IG)
    The three-day Delhi Shabdotsav 2026 was held at Dhyan Chand Stadium from January 2 to January 4. (Photos: Karan Sethi/HT and HarshdeepKaur/IG)
    Harshdeep Kaur performing on Day 1(left) and Screengrab of social media reels from Day 2 of the festival, showing massive crowds(right),
    Harshdeep Kaur performing on Day 1(left) and Screengrab of social media reels from Day 2 of the festival, showing massive crowds(right),

    An ode to Operation Sindoor through live painting

    With India as the central theme, live painting sessions grabbed attention of visitors at the fest.
    With India as the central theme, live painting sessions grabbed attention of visitors at the fest.

    Young artists from Delhi-NCR brought the festival alive with live painting sessions that made passers-by pause and watch. With India as the central theme, the canvases filled with stories of pride and patriotism. “The theme I’m working on is Operation Sindoor, one of the country’s defining moments last year,” says artist OP Singh Chandel. “I’ve painted a tiger alongside a soldier to show the strength of our armed forces, no less fierce than tigers. People keep stopping to ask questions and connect with the work, which is a beautiful feeling.” Another artist, Tanu Jain, chose Swadeshi Bhawana as her focus, drawing from the tricolour. “Live painting is special because people witness the complete journey, from a blank canvas to the final artwork,” she says.

    Going from zero experience to clay creations in just an hour

    Students from various colleges learnt the basics of sculpting with on the spot workshops.
    Students from various colleges learnt the basics of sculpting with on the spot workshops.

    Nearby, students from various colleges gathered around lumps of clay, learning the basics of sculpting on the spot before diving in. “We have no background in sculpting, yet within an hour we’ve learnt enough to shape tiny pots and detailed figurines,” says Payal Nagar of Vivekananda College. “What makes it even more exciting is that our work will be displayed, and the best sculptures will win prizes.”

    Students from across Delhi University submitted their photography, with the shortlisted work featured at the festival.
    Students from across Delhi University submitted their photography, with the shortlisted work featured at the festival.

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Shabdotsav 2026 Shines With Harshdeep Kaur’s Melody And Delhi's Art Spirit At Major Dhyanchand Stadium
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Shabdotsav 2026 Shines With Harshdeep Kaur’s Melody And Delhi's Art Spirit At Major Dhyanchand Stadium
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes