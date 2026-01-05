Shabdotsav 2026 shines with Harshdeep Kaur’s melody and Delhi's art spirit at Major Dhyanchand Stadium

An ode to Operation Sindoor through live painting
Young artists from Delhi-NCR brought the festival alive with live painting sessions that made passers-by pause and watch. With India as the central theme, the canvases filled with stories of pride and patriotism. “The theme I’m working on is Operation Sindoor, one of the country’s defining moments last year,” says artist OP Singh Chandel. “I’ve painted a tiger alongside a soldier to show the strength of our armed forces, no less fierce than tigers. People keep stopping to ask questions and connect with the work, which is a beautiful feeling.” Another artist, Tanu Jain, chose Swadeshi Bhawana as her focus, drawing from the tricolour. “Live painting is special because people witness the complete journey, from a blank canvas to the final artwork,” she says.
Going from zero experience to clay creations in just an hour
Nearby, students from various colleges gathered around lumps of clay, learning the basics of sculpting on the spot before diving in. “We have no background in sculpting, yet within an hour we’ve learnt enough to shape tiny pots and detailed figurines,” says Payal Nagar of Vivekananda College. “What makes it even more exciting is that our work will be displayed, and the best sculptures will win prizes.”