Shabdotsav 2026 shines with Harshdeep Kaur’s melody and Delhi's art spirit at Major Dhyanchand Stadium

Social media was flooded with reels on Day 2 of the festival, showing massive crowds thronging the venue (see left). Performances by singer Harshdeep Kaur (top left) and folk-fusion band Pandavaas drew particularly huge turnouts, with audiences packing the grounds. Across the three days, cultural dance performances and live acts kept visitors streaming in, creating a high-energy buzz both on-ground and online.

Young artists from Delhi-NCR brought the festival alive with live painting sessions that made passers-by pause and watch. With India as the central theme, the canvases filled with stories of pride and patriotism. “The theme I’m working on is Operation Sindoor, one of the country’s defining moments last year,” says artist OP Singh Chandel. “I’ve painted a tiger alongside a soldier to show the strength of our armed forces, no less fierce than tigers. People keep stopping to ask questions and connect with the work, which is a beautiful feeling.” Another artist, Tanu Jain, chose Swadeshi Bhawana as her focus, drawing from the tricolour. “Live painting is special because people witness the complete journey, from a blank canvas to the final artwork,” she says.