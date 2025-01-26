Shivangi Pathak Hoists Indian Tricolour on Australia’s Highest Peak on Republic Day

While the whole of India is celebrating the Republic Day of India with joy and gaiety, today at 7:00 am as per Indian time, Shivangi Pathak, daughter of Haryana, celebrated the Republic Day of India by hoisting the pride of India, the tricolour, on Australia's highest peak Mount Kojisco. Shivangi Pathak

She has brought glory to her beloved country India all over the world. This mountain peak of Australia is among the highest peaks of the seven continents. With her hard work and the blessings of her Gurus, Shivangi has today conquered four peaks out of the seven continents.

Now, her next target will be Indonesia's highest peak, Carstensz Pyramid. Shivangi has also received Prime Minister Bal Shakti Puraskar from the President for hoisting the tricolour on the world's highest peak Mount Everest at the age of 16. Shivangi and her family express their heartfelt gratitude to her Gurus, Vedic Global, Australia's Brahmin Sabha and Juice Ved.