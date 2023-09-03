Singer Neeti Mohan: Every time I visit Delhi, I circle around India Gate

She’s been a Mumbaikar for years, but singer Neeti Mohan still feels awestruck by her first love, Delhi, every time she comes visiting. “I miss Dilli ki loo (hot, dry summer winds),” exclaims Mohan, who was recently in the Capital to perform at a concert. “My song Jiya Re (Jab Tak Hai Jaan, 2012) is the best one to describe this city. Yahan ke log jeete hain, khaate hain, peete hain, mazey karte hain. Aur isliye kehte hain Dilli dilwallon ki hai,” says the 43-year-olf.

Singer Neeti Mohan recently performed at a K-Pop concert at JLN Stadium in Delhi

What’s unmissable for Mohan, whenever visiting the Capital , is circling around India Gate to experience that Delhi vibe. “I have such fond memories of going round and round India Gate, and stopping to eat ice cream with my sisters (dancers Mukti and Shakti Mohan) or my entire family. Even if I don’t have a lot of time when I come to the city, I make it a point to circle around India Gate,” shares Mohan.

An alumna of Miranda House, Delhi University, the singer reminisces her food explorations from her #CampusKeDin. “There was a bhel puri wala bhaiya outside my college, Miranda House, and I’d go there every day. Either I’d eat the bhel puri right there or pack it and take it home to gorge on with my family. That was my lunch for three years!”

A few years ago, when she performed at her alma mater, in North Campus, she remembers how she turned the after-party into a chaat qquest. “After my shows, I usually rush to Bengali Market for gol gappe. So, the first thing I did after that sshow in Miranda House was to go to Mandi House. I was shooting a cute video of me eating gol gappe that day when a few people recognised me and asked, ‘Aap bhi gol gappe khaate ho?’ I was like, ‘Jo ladki rajma chawal, chhole bhature, gol gappe pe badi hui hai, wo inko bhool kaise sakti hai!’” she wraps up.

