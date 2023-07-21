Miranda House turns shoot location for alumnae Shonali Bose, Nandita Das

For filmmakers looking to shoot in the Capital or capture the OG campus vibe, Delhi University has been among the sought-after spots for ages. Its precincts and colleges have featured in countless film sets. Now, we’ve learned that Miranda House in North Campus has turned into a shoot location for filmmaker Shonali Bose’s next project. The director is known for works such as Margarita with a Straw(2015) and The Sky Is Pink (2019). Filmmaker Shonali Bose and actor Nandita Das (inset) are returning to their alma mater, Miranda House, to shoot for an OTT show. (Photo: Manoj Verma and Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Vanity vans have been spotted outside Miranda House college in North Campus, Delhi. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The shooting began on July 6, and the project is reportedly a coming-of-age tale featuring actors Nandita Das and Simran (recently seen in the OTT film Gulmohar), and follows friendships that develop among youngsters. A source from the production team tells us, “We shot with Simran at the beginning of the month and her schedule is done. Right now, we are filming the crowd shots with the college in the backdrop. Das is expected to be part of the shoot on Friday (July 21). By the next Thursday (July 27) max, we aim to wrap up the shoot at this location.” Last month, Das had shared an Instagram post flaunting her short haircut, which read: “chopped...off for a new original”.

Actor Nandita Das, who has begun shooting at Miranda House, had earlier shared a glimpse of her haircut “for a new original” on her social media account. (Photo: Instagram)

Now, Bijayalaxmi Nanda, principal, Miranda House, exclusively tells us: “We are usually strict about allowing film shoots in our college, to preserve the academic environment and students. However, we made a special allowance for Shonali Bose since she is an alumna of the college and we have been told that the story of the show is women-centric. Most of the shooting is done either at night or when students aren’t around so as not to disturb anyone.”

