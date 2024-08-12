Society Socials debuts in Delhi: Mayur Vihar Phase 3 residents bond over bonhomie

From high-fives and hugs to loud cheers for each other, last Saturday was filled with all this and much more as residents of Mayur Vihar Phase 3 bought their A game at the debut edition of Society Socials in Delhi. This initiative by Hindustan Times and HT City had been running successfully in NCR over the past few weeks, and over the last weekend it compelled Delhiites to join in the fun! Mayur Vihar Phase 3 residents participate in a game of Snakes and Ladders at the Society Socials event.

Bringing on their competitive spirit were residents of Mayur Vihar Phase 3, who excitedly indulged in games such as Jigsaw puzzle, Pass and Parcel, Head Shoulders Knees and Toes, Who holds a cube the longest, Snakes and Ladders, and Tug of War. Keeping their energy high were peppy songs playing on loop, such as Maston Ka Jhund…Hawan Karenge (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag; 2013), Party with the Bhoothnath (Bhoothnath Returns; 2014), Tung Tung Baje (Singh is Bliing; 2015) and Malhari (Bajirao Mastani; 2015).

Both the young and the old participated in outdoor activities such as this game of balancing.

Kick-starting the weekend on a fun-filled note was Rashmi Pawar, a homemaker, who appreciated the concept of this event and said, “Maine subah ki chai bhi nahi pi, seedha yahan aa gayi aawaz sunke. I participated in games such as Tongue Twister, and played such huge Snakes and Ladders for the first time! Mujhe achha lagta hai aise games khelna and my kids, Suryansh (15) and Swara (10) absolutely loved it too. In fact yeh dono mujhe chhodte nahi had not hadn’t brought them to such an exciting event.”

Like the young, even the old participated with great fervour, and joined in the fun-tastic morning were even senior citizens who played a rigorous game of Snakes and Ladders for the coveted Bumper Prize! Unable to hold back his excitement, Abdul Wahid, a retired bank manager, who won this prize said, “I can’t recall when I had last played such super fun games and participated in playful activities alongwith so many residents from my own society. It was a welcoming change to mingle with everyone,” said Wahid, and Sonali Chaudhary, a young data scientist, added, “My morning begins with my daily dose of news from the newspaper. But this Saturday morning was so much fun and engaging! I had some great bonding activities with my people from my society, and feel a rush of energy that’s unusual for me to experience on a stay-in weekend. We are now hoping to see more such events by HT.”

Adding to this, Jitendra Kumar, a software engineer who came to participated with his kids Pankhuri and Yuvaan, shared, “It was a great way to spend the Saturday on a jubilant note. Ghar pe toh bachhe bore hi ho jaate hain. So yahan bahar aayenge tabhi toh aur logon se kuchh seekhenge. Through these activities they take back a lot of memories and learning.”

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction