Sonal Mansingh's 'Krshna': A breathtaking Natya Katha captivates the Capital

On Tuesday evening, Indian classical dancer and cultural icon Sonal Mansingh captivated an audience in the Capital with a performance that earned her a standing ovation from former President Ram Nath Kovind. The special act, titled Krshna, a Natya Katha, was a breathtaking tribute to the life of Shri Krishna, celebrating both his divine and human facets. Indian classical dancer and cultural icon Sonal Mansingh

The performance was complemented by live music, bhajans, and verses in Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and Oriya, adding to the evening’s spiritual and cultural depth.

Reflecting on the evening and her journey of over 60 years, Mansingh shared, “Krishna has been my lifelong companion, though enigmatic and at times inscrutable.”

Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India, giving a speech after Sonal Mansingh's performance(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya / HT)

Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India commented, “Sonal ji’s performance made us all proud.” He continued with a lighter tone, “Humne toh dekha Krishna Bhagwan behrupiya the, lekin aaj dekha ke Sonal ji ne bhi wahi roop liya safalta purvak. Main samjhta hoon ke yeh god-gift hai. Sabko nahi milti aur iske liye Sonal ji ne jo Bharatiye sanskriti ko aur maryada ko aage badhane ka contribution kiya hai, uske liye poora desh karta dharta rehga. Yeh kala hai, iska koi ant nahin hai. Kala saadhna bhi hain aur puja bhi hain.”

“Ladies ko aksar umar batane mein, poochne mein badda sankoch hota hain. Lekin, Sonal ji hum sab logo ke liye icon hain to maintain our physical fitness. Main sochta hoon ke agar main unki umar tak rahunga toh aisa honga ya nahi; I feel jealous of her,” he also added.

The event was graced by various personalities from the cultural and sporting spheres, including Odissi exponent Sharon Lowen and golfer Neelam Pratap Rudy, among others.