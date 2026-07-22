Support on the menu: Restaurateurs and strangers send meals to student protest at Jantar Mantar

A quiet, heartwarming movement is sweeping across the Capital as citizens and restaurateurs are showing solidarity with students protesting at Jantar Mantar by sending food, water and ORS. New Delhi, India - July 22, 2026: Supporters sending food and beverages in big quantity through online food delivery portals for the CJP protesters gathered at the demonstration site at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

What started as a few thoughtful gestures has turned into an organic food drive, filling the protest site with hundreds of freshly packed meals.

At the busy intersection of Tolstoy Marg and Sansad Marg, delivery riders are arriving back-to-back, following specific instructions dropped on app notes: "Please offer this to anyone at the Jantar Mantar protest site."

Local volunteers on-ground have set up makeshift buffet tables along the roadside, ensuring any student or fasting participant can grab sustenance without hesitation.

City restaurateurs are stepping up too. Chef Radhika Khandelwal dispatched 200 fresh sandwiches to the spot on July 21 with help from a network of local volunteers.

“I first did it during Covid — for those affected and then those working at the crematorium. We sent 3000-4000 meals out everyday, just me and my partner.”

She shares, “Our brand, Kona, is for the youth, and if we don't stand by them, then what’s the point? It’s scary for a brand to speak up like this, but we all need to show support,” says Khandelwal, who is now prepping another batch of 1,000 sandwiches for the site.”