Swiss-Indo spectacle: Up in the air! Aerialist Jason Brügger and hoop artiste Eshna Kutty dazzle Delhiites
At Swiss Art Night, the celebrations of 75 years of Switzerland-India friendship included stellar acts by aerialist Jason Brügger and hoop artiste Eshna Kutty.
It was a walk in the clouds, quite literally, for attendees who entered a brightly lit alley leading to the Embassy of Switzerland in Chanakyapuri. The theme of the evening unfolded effervescently at the recently held Swiss Art Night, which concluded the celebrations of 75 years of friendship between Switzerland and India. From the decor to the stage acts, everything was conceived keeping in mind the elements – water, earth, air and sparks of fire – for the programme, In The Air.
Being lifted up into the air, transcending gravity, and flying above the Earth have always fascinated humankind... It symbolises elevation, lightness and freedom. Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan
Swiss aerialist Jason Brügger and Indian hula-hoop artiste, Eshna Kutty took to the stage and left the audience spellbound with their act. “We had been working on it for the past nine months,” said Brügger, as Kutty added, “It’s been such an enjoyable journey creating this act and blending our cultures and art forms.”
Each time the aerialist went up in a seamless manner, the onlookers were left gasping in awe. Soon Brügger reappeared on the stage with exaggerated wings, to create a view of a human with the superpower to fly, much like in the movie X-Men. But that’s not all the filmi take from the evening, for the last segment saw the two artistes perform to popular Bollywood movie numbers such as Kajra Re (Bunty Aur Babli; 2005), Tujhe dekha to ye jana sanam (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge; 1995), and Baawre (Luck by Chance; 2009).
A true celebration of the arts, from two different parts of the world!