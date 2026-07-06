The Capital witnesses a grand celebration

Distinguished names from healthcare, taxation, public service and social welfare recently gathered at Bharat Mandapam for a grand celebration of GST Day, Doctors’ Day, and Chartered Accountants’ Day by Ek Soach Saathiya Foundation (ESSF).

Rajesh Sharma, ESSF CEO; Manish Kumar,Chief Commissioner of Customs, Delhi Zone; and Jagdish Sehgal, Director and General Secretary, ESSF

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Yogendra Garg, Member, Customs and Indirect Taxes, attended as chief guest, while Manish Kumar, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Delhi Zone, was the guest of honour.

The foundation felicitated Dr Randeep Guleria for his contribution to healthcare, Dr Girish Ahuja for his work in direct taxation, and Dr Rajiv Kapoor for his service in indirect tax administration and justice.

Three officers from the GST and Customs Department were also honoured, along with recently superannuated and promoted officials, for their exemplary service.

The evening also featured a cultural programme showcasing artistic talent from within the GST Department. Singer Mika Singh brought the event to a close with a live performance.

The programme was held under the leadership of CPS Teotia, chairman of ESSF, and Y Kumar, chief patron of ESSF. It was organised with the efforts of Jagdish Sehgal, Director and General Secretary, and Rajesh Sharma, CEO.

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