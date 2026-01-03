The cost behind 10-minute delivery: Delhi-NCR gig workers open up on strike, psychologist explains mental toll on riders
After a Dec 31 strike, gig workers in Delhi-NCR speak on the stress and risks of 10-minute deliveries, while a psychologist explains the mental toll.
The convenience of getting groceries or snacks delivered in under 10 minutes has become second nature to urban India. But as the New Year rang in, the very promise that defines quick commerce found itself under scrutiny, raising a growing question of convenience versus cost of mental health. On December 31, 2025, gig workers across several cities went on strike, calling attention to what they say is the hidden price of the 10-minute delivery model: stress, safety risks, and uncertain pay.
In Delhi-NCR, where ordering food at midnight or snacks and groceries during peak traffic has become common, the pressure of the 10-minute promise plays out daily on its busy roads. “10 minute mein delivery ka matlab hota hai gaadi tez chalana,” says Ashutosh, a Delhi-based rider, adding, “Address paas ho ya door, pressure constant rehta hai and overspeeding, signal jump karna, sab aap ko karna hi pad jaata hai kyunki phir baat paise ki aati hai aur ghar chalane ke liye humein sab karna padta hai.”
Another rider from Gurugram, Ratan Singh, adds that the pressure isn’t always visible to customers. “Logon ko lagta hai late hue toh humein koi farq nahi padta, but platforms IDs block kar dete hain and temporarily orders aane ruk jaate hain. Bonuses ke liye fixed number of deliveries aur hours chahiye. Ek order late ho jaaye toh aadha din waste ho jaata hai, aur kamaai bhi.”
On the other hand, quick commerce has also been hailed as a remarkable feat of urban logistics. A recent viral post by a US-based CEO praised India’s delivery ecosystem, writing, “San Francisco has self-driving cars. India has 10-minute everything. I’m not sure which is more impressive.”
But riders on the ground remain divided. “Main roz 12 ghante drive karta hoon aur avg. ₹600-700 kamaata hoon,” says Shivpal, a Gurugram-based delivery partner. “We have had to end the strike because we can not sit back and not work. But, monthly salary hogi toh shayad pressure kam hota.”
