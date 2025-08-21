The real Delhi University: Final-year Hansraj student reveals what he faced, shares tips for freshers; Reddit post viral

Delhi University (DU) kicked off its new academic session on August 1, and admissions are still underway. In the midst of spot rounds, upgradation schedules, and allocation lists, those who have just embarked on their student journey, aka DU freshers, have already found plenty of Instagram DU pages to seek gyaan. A final year student's guide for cracking it Delhi University is going viral (Photo: Amal KS/HT (For representational purposes only))

But one brutally honest Reddit post by a third-year Hansraj College student has struck a chord, not just with freshers, but also fellow final-year Hansraj students and esteemed DU alum! Posted on r/delhiuniversity (DU subreddit) by original poster u/garmagarmthapadkhalo, the candid survival guide has already garnered nearly 1,000 upvotes and sparked dozens of discussions.

“DU is not as inclusive as it looks. Groupism is real,” the student writes, before breaking down the unspoken ‘class system’ of cliques, the pitfalls of societies, and the dangers of succumbing to peer pressure. The post bluntly advises juniors to avoid rushing into relationships, to “stay the f* away from nasha”, and to focus on CGPA and one strong skill for placements.

What resonated most with students, however, was the practical advice: “Talk to people. No one makes it alone. Don’t become a lone wolf.”

The TL;DR of it: “Be slow. Be aware. Be focused. Don't try to win DU in 1st sem. Avoid fake showoffs. Build yourself for real. Connect with people. But protect your peace. And don’t do shit just because everyone else is doing it.”

Read the post here

A snip of the Reddit user's post about surviving DU as a fresher(Screengrab: Reddit)

Students weigh in

The comments under the post are buzzing. A Hansraj senior chimed in: “The pretention culture in societies is off the charts. (sic)” Another alumnus said, “Your post is 100 percent appropriate and I wish I had someone telling me all this before I came to DU.”

Others piped in with tips of their own. Another lengthy comment emphasised the need to: "Make good connections with teacher assistants, Don’t fight with professor, Don’t be party boy/girls, and Study study study".

Why it matters

With admissions still ongoing and a new batch of students trickling in, the timing couldn’t be more apt. As one commenter put it, bookmarking the post for later: “Gold, commenting here so that I can come back to this later. Thank you for putting this out.”

For DU freshers navigating the chaos of cliques, societies, FOMO, and freedom, this thread is fast becoming a handbook of raw, crowd-sourced wisdom. What's your take on cracking it in DU?

