Delhi University's U-Special buses to be back in campus: Are students on board with Delhi CM's gift?

Delhi University students are no stranger to long, chaotic commutes. From switching metro lines at interchange stations such as Rajiv Chowk to squeezing into autos outside Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, the grind is real, especially during the morning rush hours. Several Delhi University alumni recall how the U-Special buses hold a significant spot in their hearts as they sealed lifelong friendships during these rides. (Illustration: Shutterstock)

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to revive the U-Special (University special) bus service that once ran on fixed campus routes but was discontinued in March 2020.

Blast From The Past

Mention U-Special buses and several DU alumni get nostalgic about their #CampusKeDin. Sharing some of her fond memories, writer Namita Gokhale tells us, “I studied in Jesus & Mary College, which is part of South Campus... I remember a group friends would congregate at Zakir Hussain Marg to get the Ladies Special. I too would step in there and then, I confess, sometimes step off at the next stop to play truant! There was a spirit of laughter and camaraderie in those U-Specials, and I remember them fondly.”

Even model Indrani Dasgupta, an alumna of Miranda House, reminisces: “For me, U-Specials were almost 20 years ago, and I still remember they were a game changer for students like me who were living in Vasant Kunj. Because it took me directly to North Campus; a one-stop solution that got us to college and then back home without too much of a hassle!”

But, the return of these wheels have evoked mixed reactions from the current students of the varsity. Read on…

Aanya Singh, a final-year student of Economics (Hons) at Daulat Ram College, says: “I had no idea that U-Special buses ever existed. I travel to North Campus, and for my daily commute I need to change metros. So this development really feels like a fresh, exciting twist to my routine. Also, the fact that the new version comes with AC, ambient lighting, and music makes it sound a fun ride while being practical alongside.”

Arnav Gandhi, third-year student of BCom (Hons) at Hansraj College, says: “It’s good to see that government is thinking about us youngsters. But won’t using U-special in this day and age, when Delhi traffic is at its worst on most days, a challenge in itself? While the upgrade feels promising, the real test will be its consistent implementation. I, personally, prefer to travel by the Delhi Metro since it’s reliable and punctual, and would only want to change my means of transportation if the bus schedule aligns with my class timings and I don’t end up spending most part of my day on the road. Also when Metros are doing the job just fine, shouldn’t students get the long-pending discount on Metro cards rather than be party to burden the current state of Delhi’s public transport and traffic situation?”

Yashvi Khanna, a final-year student of Advertising Major at Jesus and Mary College, says: “It takes me 30 minutes from my home in West Delhi to travel to South Campus. But during the morning, the metro is jam-packed! If these U-special buses can give me a less crowded and more reliable option to travel, then I’m definitely on board to take it up. Else, it’s just another promise that looks aesthetic on the face of it and might not be practical for a larger group of students who travel from far off places to reach their colleges in time.”

Swasti Thukral, a second-year student of Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, says: “My friends and I had actually once joked that DU needs its own shuttle service. It feels like our manifestation has come true! Most of us currently travel by the Metro and end up looking fatigued, both before and after college, due to multiple line interchanges. But, beyond that, travelling in Metro makes me feel much more secure plus guarantees that I’d reach in time.”

