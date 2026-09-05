This Delhi teenager vouches for discipline that Kuchipudi brings

A disciple of Kuchipudi gurus Raja Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy, this teenager recently performed her Rangapravesham (stage debut) in the city. She is currently pursing Humanities in Class XI at Sanskriti School. “Balancing school and dance has been a difficult challenge to say the very least, but I have managed so far because of all the support and understanding from my teachers and family,” says Singh, who is the daughter of Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State for Education.

Almost every high schooler is often asked: What’s your career plan? When questioned the same, 15-year-old Delhiite Ilesha Singh smiles and says: “I’m not sure where my future will take me, but I know for certain that Kuchipudi will always have a special place in my life.”

“I started learning Kuchipudi when I was just four-and-a-half years old,” recalls Singh, sharing how the initial nudge from her mother “developed into a great love for the dance”. Today, she would choose this form of Indian classical dance over anything. Ask why and pat comes the reply: “It’s a holistic dance form which beautifully encompasses both the technical and the expressive. The intricate footwork, precision, and coordination with taal requires immense discipline, while abhinaya allows the dancer to communicate emotions and stories through facial expressions. These two aspects give the dance form balance and structure along with soul. My goal is to learn and absorb as much as I can and try to perfect my craft under the able guidance of my gurus.”

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