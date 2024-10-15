Trust and togetherness shines bright with OPPO India’s #VishwasKaDeep campaign

This Diwali, OPPO India ignites the festive spirit with its new #VishwasKaDeep campaign. Through a captivating film and a series of engaging digital experiences, the campaign explores the unique Diwali celebrations across India, capturing the essence of unity in diversity. The message, ‘Har Diwali Vishwas Ka Deep Jalati Hai’, celebrates the deep-rooted trust and hope that connects people during the festive season. The age-old tradition of Budhi Diwali in Himachal Pradesh.

The heartwarming ad film, live on OPPO India’s YouTube Instagram, OTT platforms and in cinema, takes viewers on a vivid journey across regions. It begins in Rajasthan, where a young man travels to his hometown of Jodhpur amid a fierce sandstorm. Guided by a Diwali lamp, lit by his mother on the rooftop, the film captures the essence of Thar ki Diwali featuring the Kathputli art.

The journey continues to Himachal Pradesh’s serene hills, where the age-old tradition of Budhi Diwali, celebrated almost a month later in several communities, comes alive with midnight bonfires, Nati folk dances and music. Finally, the film heads to Goa, showcasing the vibrant Narak Chaturdashi celebrations, to mark the beginning of Diwali festivities.

OPPO India has also introduced an interactive microsite where users can explore unique Diwali traditions from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, among other states, to create their own AI-driven Diwali postcards.

An interactive microsite helps create AI-driven festive postcards.

The campaign features OPPO India’s latest lineup, the Reno12 Pro 5G, F27 Pro+ 5G, and A3 Pro 5G, providing durability and reliability in capturing cherished moments, while withstanding extreme conditions.

“With #VishwasKaDeep, we are bringing together the diverse cultural essence of Diwali, and how the light of trust and hope unites families, friends, and communities. The sentiment of trust and resilience aligns with OPPO India’s commitment to delivering premium user experiences through durable and reliable smartphones,” said Karan Dua, Head of Brand Marketing, OPPO India.