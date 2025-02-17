Vani Tripathi Tikoo unveils Hindi transliteration of her children’s book Why Can’t an Elephant Be Red?

This evening in the Capital brought together art, literature and nostalgia as actor-producer and a prominent voice in Indian theatre Vani Tripathi Tikoo unveiled the Hindi transliteration of her best-selling children’s book Why Can’t an Elephant Be Red? (Kyon Nahi Ho Sakte Haathi Lal) translated by Aditi Maheshwari. Aditi Maheshwari, Vani Tripathi Tikoo, Anup Soni, Nawazuddin Siddique and Chittaranjan Tripathy

The celebration took place at the National School of Drama (NSD), and saw the presence of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who took a trip down memory lane, recalling his time at NSD with Vani, his classmate.

Present at the do was also actor Anup Soni who captivated the audience with an evocative book-reading session. HTC