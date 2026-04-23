...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Weekend Planner (April 25 & 26): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for April 25 (Saturday) & April 26 (Sunday).

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 03:05 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

FLICK FIX

The Great Asian Food Festival is the go-to spot for foodies this weekend.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Ginny wedss Sunny 2

Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankar, Sudhir Pandey, Lilette Dubey

Mercy

Cast: Raj Vasudeva, Adil Hussain, Niharica Raizada

Fuze

Cast: Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Theo James, Gugu Mbatha-Raw

BITE STOP

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The Great Asian Food Festival

Where: Chowman (All locations)

Time: Noon to 10.30pm

Exclusive Mango Dessert Menu

Where: Toscano, Select City Walk, Saket

Time: 11am to 11pm

PLAY DATE

SATURDAY

Love Online Ft. Rakesh Bedi

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

Time: 5pm & 7pm

Maqbara-E-Humayun: Tales of The Mughal Necropolis

Where: Humayun’s Tomb, Nizamuddin East

Time: 4pm

SUNDAY

It’s Funny to Me Ft. Urooj Ashfaq

Where: Ghalib Auditorium, Ghalib Institute, ITO

Time: 6pm

GROOVE IT

SATURDAY

Ahsaas Live

Where: Studio XO, Sector 94, Noida

 
htcity event cinema food
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Weekend Planner (April 25 & 26): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Weekend Planner (April 25 & 26): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.