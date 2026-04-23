Weekend Planner (April 25 & 26): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

FLICK FIX

The Great Asian Food Festival is the go-to spot for foodies this weekend.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

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Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Ginny wedss Sunny 2

Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankar, Sudhir Pandey, Lilette Dubey

Mercy

Cast: Raj Vasudeva, Adil Hussain, Niharica Raizada

Fuze

Cast: Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Theo James, Gugu Mbatha-Raw

BITE STOP

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The Great Asian Food Festival

Where: Chowman (All locations)

Time: Noon to 10.30pm

Exclusive Mango Dessert Menu

Where: Toscano, Select City Walk, Saket

Time: 11am to 11pm

PLAY DATE

SATURDAY

Love Online Ft. Rakesh Bedi

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

Time: 5pm & 7pm

Maqbara-E-Humayun: Tales of The Mughal Necropolis

Where: Humayun’s Tomb, Nizamuddin East

Time: 4pm

SUNDAY

It’s Funny to Me Ft. Urooj Ashfaq

Where: Ghalib Auditorium, Ghalib Institute, ITO

Time: 6pm

GROOVE IT

SATURDAY

Ahsaas Live

Where: Studio XO, Sector 94, Noida

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{{^usCountry}} Time: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Zikr: Sangeet Waali Baithak {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zikr: Sangeet Waali Baithak {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Quorum, DLF Phase 5, Sector 43, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Quorum, DLF Phase 5, Sector 43, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 5pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 5pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Raagrishi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raagrishi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: F Bar and Lounge, Sector 38, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: F Bar and Lounge, Sector 38, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 8pm POWER HOUR {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 8pm POWER HOUR {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Air Rifle Shooting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Air Rifle Shooting {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Triggerline Shooting Range, Vikaspuri {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Triggerline Shooting Range, Vikaspuri {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 11.30pm to 7.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 11.30pm to 7.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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