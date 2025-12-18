Edit Profile
    Weekend Planner (Dec 20-Dec 21): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for December 20 and 21!

    Published on: Dec 18, 2025 3:36 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    FLICK FIX

    Saturday-Sunday

    From Sam Worthington and Kate Winslet's Avatar: Fire and Ash to Culinary heritage of Southern India and Papon's performance, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's Weekend Planner before you plan your Saturday (December 20) and Sunday (December 21).
    Where: In theatres

    Time: All day

    Avatar: Fire and Ash

    Cast: Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver

    Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi

    Cast: Mahima Chowdhary, Sanjay Mishra, Vyom Yadav, Palak Lalwani

    BITE STOP

    Saturday-Sunday

    Winter Brunch

    Where: GRAMMIE, Sangam Courtyard, Sector 9, RK Puram

    Time: Noon to 4pm

    Culinary heritage of Southern India

    Where: SXVIII, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Sector 18, Noida

    Time: Noon to 11pm

    PLAY DATE

    Saturday-Sunday

    Boho Bazaar — Christmas Meets Concert

    Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14), Pragati Vihar

    Time: Noon to 10pm

    Saturday

    New Delhi Fringe Festival – Ila-Aarun

    Where: Studio Safdar, 2253E Shadi Khampur, Guru Nanak Nagar

    Time: 6.30pm

    Sunday

    Garam Roti

    Where: OddBird Theatre, 9, Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur

    Time: 7pm

    GROOVE IT

    Saturday

    Abhijeet Bhattacharya Live

    Where: Gymkhana Club, Sector 29, Gurugram

    Time: 7pm

    Sunday

    SpellBound India Tour ft Javed Ali

    Where: Talkatora Stadium, President’s Estate

    Time: 7pm

    Papon Live In Concert

    Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka

    Time: 7pm

    POWER HOUR

    Sunday

    Christmas Chess Carnival

    Where: Binge Central, Candor Techspace, Sector 62, Noida

    Time: 5pm

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

