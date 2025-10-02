Weekend Planner (October 4 and 5): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

From Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 to Chiraj Panjwani's stand up comedy, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's weekend planner for October 4 (Saturday) and October 5 (Sunday)!
Where: In Theatres
Time: All Day
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf
Kantara Chapter 1
Cast: Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah
Brewfest
Where: Bira 91 Taproom, Saket
Time: 11am to 1am
Sunday
Autumn Edition
Where: Bomba, Unit-21 to 23, The Gallery On MG, MG Road
Time: Noon to 11pm
Nocturnal Rhythms ft Akhlad Ahmed
Where: The Big Tree, Plot 15 Part 2, Sector 20, Dwarka
Time: 8pm
8th North East Students’ Festival
Where: Talkatora Stadium, President’s Estate
Time: Noon to 9pm
Sunday
Unplugged Duo Ft ISUN Live
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus, CP
Time: 8pm
Play Date
Saturday
The Ramayana
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg
Time: 5pm
Dastangoi: Mere Kabir
Where: Eternal Oasis, 591A, Sector 42, Gurugram
Time:6.15pm
Sunday
Dr Panjwani ft Chirag Panjwani
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
Time: 6pm
Pink Stride Run — Run For Her Astitva, Rise Against Cancer
Where: Max Super Speciality Hospital, Sector 128, Noida
Time: 5.30am
