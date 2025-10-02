Edit Profile
    Weekend Planner (October 4 and 5): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for October 4 and 5.

    Published on: Oct 2, 2025 3:48 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    From Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 to Chiraj Panjwani's stand up comedy, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's weekend planner for October 4 (Saturday) and October 5 (Sunday)!

    A still from the movie Kantara featuring Rishab Shetty.
    A still from the movie Kantara featuring Rishab Shetty.

    FLICK FIX

    Saturday-Sunday

    Where: In Theatres

    Time: All Day

    Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

    Cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf

    Kantara Chapter 1

    Cast: Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah

    BITE STOP

    Saturday

    Brewfest

    The Brewfrst starts from 11 am onwards.
    The Brewfrst starts from 11 am onwards.

    Where: Bira 91 Taproom, Saket

    Time: 11am to 1am

    Sunday

    Autumn Edition

    Enjoy mouth watering dishes at this culinary fest.
    Enjoy mouth watering dishes at this culinary fest.

    Where: Bomba, Unit-21 to 23, The Gallery On MG, MG Road

    Time: Noon to 11pm

    Groove It

    Saturday

    Nocturnal Rhythms ft Akhlad Ahmed

    Akhlad Ahmed will perform at upcoming Nocturnal Nights event.
    Akhlad Ahmed will perform at upcoming Nocturnal Nights event.

    Where: The Big Tree, Plot 15 Part 2, Sector 20, Dwarka

    Time: 8pm

    8th North East Students’ Festival

    Where: Talkatora Stadium, President’s Estate

    Time: Noon to 9pm

    Sunday

    Unplugged Duo Ft ISUN Live

    Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus, CP

    Time: 8pm

    Play Date

    Saturday

    The Ramayana

    A scene from the play The Ramayana, which will be staged at Akshara Theatre.
    A scene from the play The Ramayana, which will be staged at Akshara Theatre.

    Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

    Time: 5pm

    Dastangoi: Mere Kabir

    Where: Eternal Oasis, 591A, Sector 42, Gurugram

    Time:6.15pm

    Sunday

    Dr Panjwani ft Chirag Panjwani

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    Time: 6pm

    POWER HOUR

    Sunday

    Pink Stride Run — Run For Her Astitva, Rise Against Cancer

    Where: Max Super Speciality Hospital, Sector 128, Noida

    Time: 5.30am

