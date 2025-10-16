Edit Profile
    Weekend Planner (Oct 18 & 19): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for October 18 and 19.

    Published on: Oct 16, 2025 5:00 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    FLICK FIX

    Gabby's Dollhouse
    Gabby's Dollhouse

    Saturday-Sunday

    Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie

    Where: In theatres

    BITE STOP

    Saturday

    Rewind

    Where: OKO, The LaLiT New Delhi, Barakhamba Road

    Time: 12.30pm to 3pm & 7pm to 11.30pm

    Sunday

    Dim Sum Brunch

    Where: Honk, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

    Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm

    PLAY DATE

    Saturday

    Salaam, Noni Appa

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House

    Time: 4.30pm & 7pm

    Sunday

    Puraane Chawal

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House

    Time: 5.30pm

    Diwali Haat 2025

    Where: Emporia Complex, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place

    Time: 10am to 5pm

    GROOVE IT

    Saturday

    Travis Scott Circus Maximus Stadium Tour

    Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar

    Time: 5pm

    Bijoya Sammelan ft Sounak Chattopadhyay

    Where: Multipurpose Hall, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

    Time: 6.30pm

    Sunday

    Roulette — Bollywood hits, jazz-funk fusion magic

    Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

    Time: 8.30pm

    POWER HOUR

    Sunday

    Freedom Run 5.0

    Where: Embassy of Hungary, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri

    Time: 6am

