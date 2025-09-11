Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Weekend Planner (September 13-14): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for September 13 and 14.

    Published on: Sep 11, 2025 3:25 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    FlickFix

    Where: In theatres

    From Manoj Bajpayee's Jugnuma to Rahgiri's soulful verses, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's weekend planner for September 13 and 14.
    From Manoj Bajpayee's Jugnuma to Rahgiri's soulful verses, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's weekend planner for September 13 and 14.

    When: All Day

    Jugnuma

    Set in the late '80s in the Himalayas, Jugnuma follows Dev (Manoj Bajpayee), whose life unravels after mysterious fires destroy his orchards.
    Set in the late '80s in the Himalayas, Jugnuma follows Dev (Manoj Bajpayee), whose life unravels after mysterious fires destroy his orchards.

    Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome

    Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

    Cast: Kenji Hamada, Kana Hanazawa, Zach Aguilar, Johnny Yong Bosch

    Mirai

    Cast: Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Manchu Manoj Kumar, Shriya Saran

    Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

    Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Dominic West, Joely Richardson

    BiteStop


    Saturday

    Back to School

    Where: Cafe Delhi Heights, 68/1, Janpath, Connaught Place

    Time: Noon to Midnight

    Sunday

    The Legacy Continues

    Where: Le Cirque, The Leela Palace, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

    Time: Noon to 3pm; 7pm to 11.30pm

    PlayDate

    Saturday

    Halki Halki Fati? By Vikas Kush Sharma

    Catch some laughs this weekend with standup comedian Vikas Kush Sharma.
    Catch some laughs this weekend with standup comedian Vikas Kush Sharma.

    Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg

    When: 6.30pm

    Sunday

    Aadhi Raat Ke Baad

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    Time: 7.30pm

    Umrao Jaan

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Todermal Road Area, Mandi House

    Time: 4pm & 6.30pm

    GrooveIt

    Saturday

    My Sonic Identity ft Tipriti Kharbangar

    Where: OddBird Theatre, 9, Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur

    When: 9pm to 10pm

    Wurtz

    Where: Studio Xo Bar, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

    Time: 10pm

    Sunday

    Salt Rock Live

    Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Saket

    Time: 8.30pm

    Rahgir: Thokron ke Dhabe

    Where: Studio Xo Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

    Time: 5pm

    PowerHour

    Sunday

    Soul Shot Shooting

    Perfect your shot at Soul Shot Firing Range.
    Perfect your shot at Soul Shot Firing Range.

    Where: Soul Shot Firing Range, Punjabi Bagh West

    Time: 9am to 9pm

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/ Weekend Planner (September 13-14): Delhi-NCR Residents, You Must Check This Out!
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/ Weekend Planner (September 13-14): Delhi-NCR Residents, You Must Check This Out!
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes