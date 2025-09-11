Weekend Planner (September 13-14): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Cast: Kenji Hamada, Kana Hanazawa, Zach Aguilar, Johnny Yong Bosch
Mirai
Cast: Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Manchu Manoj Kumar, Shriya Saran
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Dominic West, Joely Richardson
BiteStop
Saturday
Back to School
Where: Cafe Delhi Heights, 68/1, Janpath, Connaught Place
Time: Noon to Midnight
Sunday
The Legacy Continues
Where: Le Cirque, The Leela Palace, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
Time: Noon to 3pm; 7pm to 11.30pm
PlayDate
Saturday
Halki Halki Fati? By Vikas Kush Sharma
Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg
When: 6.30pm
Sunday
Aadhi Raat Ke Baad
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 7.30pm
Umrao Jaan
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Todermal Road Area, Mandi House
Time: 4pm & 6.30pm
GrooveIt
Saturday
My Sonic Identity ft Tipriti Kharbangar
Where: OddBird Theatre, 9, Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur
When: 9pm to 10pm
Wurtz
Where: Studio Xo Bar, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram
Time: 10pm
Sunday
Salt Rock Live
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Saket
Time: 8.30pm
Rahgir: Thokron ke Dhabe
Where: Studio Xo Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram
Time: 5pm
PowerHour
Sunday
Soul Shot Shooting
Where: Soul Shot Firing Range, Punjabi Bagh West
Time: 9am to 9pm