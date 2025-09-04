Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
Weekend Planner (September 6-7): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

ByHT Correspondents
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 03:03 pm IST

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for September 6 and 7.

FlickFix

Saturday-Sunday

Where: In theatres

From Sunil Grover's live comedy to Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and Gopal Datt's theatrical performance, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's weekend planner for September 6 and 7.
From Sunil Grover's live comedy to Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and Gopal Datt's theatrical performance, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's weekend planner for September 6 and 7.

Time: All Day

Baaghi 4

Bollywood film Baagi 4 stars Tiger Shroff.
Bollywood film Baagi 4 stars Tiger Shroff.

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa

Madharaasi

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy

BiteStop

Saturday

Princely Flavours of Baoni Cuisine

Where: Tamra, Shangri-La Eros Hotel, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place

Time: 12.30pm to 3pm & 7pm to 11pm

Sunday

Onam Sadhya Food Festival

Where: Pride Plaza Hotel, Hospitality District, Aerocity

Time: 12.30pm, 2pm, 7.30pm & 9pm

PlayDate

Saturday

Sunil Grover is bringing his stand-up show Comedy Overload to the Capital on Saturday
Sunil Grover is bringing his stand-up show Comedy Overload to the Capital on Saturday

Sunil Grover Live

Where: Talkatora Stadium

Time: 2pm & 7pm

Sunday

A scene from Aur Karo Theatre, performed by actor-writer Gopal Datt.
A scene from Aur Karo Theatre, performed by actor-writer Gopal Datt.

Aur Karo Theatre

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre Saket

Time: 4pm

Move & Groove — Lifestyle and Music Festival

Where: Farm 1, Rackonnect Padel Pickle Park, Ladha Sarai Village, Mehrauli

Time: 4pm

Nayab Midha will perform in Noida.
Nayab Midha will perform in Noida.

Nayab Midha Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Noida

Time: 2pm

GrooveIt

Saturday

Musician Kazinama will perform live in Gurugram this weekend.
Musician Kazinama will perform live in Gurugram this weekend.

Kazinama Live

Where: Juu Juu, Grand Hyatt, Golf Course Road, Sector 58, Gurugram

Time: 9pm

Catch Akhlad Ahmed's fusion musical performance on Saturday at The Big Tree
Catch Akhlad Ahmed's fusion musical performance on Saturday at The Big Tree

Akhlad Ahmed Live

Where: The Big Tree, Sector 20, Dwarka

Time: 8pm

PowerHour

Sunday

10k Run Delhi

Where: Gate 1, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Colony

Time: 5am to 8pm

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

