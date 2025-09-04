Weekend Planner (September 6-7): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

FlickFixSaturday-SundayWhere: In theatresTime: All Day Baaghi 4Cast: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam BajwaMadharaasiCast: Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon The Conjuring: Last RitesCast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy BiteStopSaturday Princely Flavours of Baoni CuisineWhere: Tamra, Shangri-La Eros Hotel, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught PlaceTime: 12.30pm to 3pm & 7pm to 11pmSundayOnam Sadhya Food FestivalWhere: Pride Plaza Hotel, Hospitality District, AerocityTime: 12.30pm, 2pm, 7.30pm & 9pm PlayDate Saturday Sunil Grover LiveWhere: Talkatora StadiumTime: 2pm & 7pm Sunday Aur Karo TheatreWhere: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre SaketTime: 4pm Move & Groove — Lifestyle and Music FestivalWhere: Farm 1, Rackonnect Padel Pickle Park, Ladha Sarai Village, MehrauliTime: 4pmNayab Midha LiveWhere: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, NoidaTime: 2pm GrooveItSaturdayKazinama LiveWhere: Juu Juu, Grand Hyatt, Golf Course Road, Sector 58, GurugramTime: 9pmAkhlad Ahmed LiveWhere: The Big Tree, Sector 20, DwarkaTime: 8pm PowerHourSunday10k Run DelhiWhere: Gate 1, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi ColonyTime: 5am to 8pm For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction