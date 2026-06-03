Spike in fuel prices bothering you? Well, this one engaging activity is sure to help you save big on your pocket while allowing you to keep your #FitnessGoals in check. Here’s how city’s cycling groups are getting together to help the residents de-stress as celebrations for World Cycling Day kick-start tomorrow (June 3) and continue till the coming weekend this time! Residents of the city can join various cycling groups and take part in regular riding sessions. From pedalling through Lutyens’ Delhi and stopping at centuries-old step wells and iconic markets to watching the sunset at India Gate, or even pushing the boundaries to reach Mathura, Jaipur or beyond — here’s what’s on the calendar of cyclists. Getaway on a bike!

World Bicycle Day: Delhi’s cyclists have no finish line

Pushing past the city’s limits to experience the real power of bicycling a group of cyclists pedalled to Mathura last weekend. “The beauty of long distance cycling is when you come back and tell someone, ‘We biked to Jaipur and back in a day’. That’s when you notice their awe and the gasp on their face. That’s the real thrill,” shares Dr Chiro Priyo Mitra, founder, Delhi Randonneurs. Organising long distance rides, which start from some of Delhi’s most iconic landmarks, these riders are known to set off for places like Mathura, Jaipur, and sometimes even Mumbai, Kolkata and Leh. Dr Mitra adds, “While riding, when the motorcyclists give us a thumbs up, that is what keeps us going... You do not need to be a trained or experienced cyclist to join us. You just need to be passionate! One could always start with under 200km rides, and then build from there. People from all walks of life ride with us including ex-army officers, college students, and working professionals. All you need to is a cycle without a motor and the right safety gear — helmet, gloves, tail lights and headlights — you are good to go. Our rides are time-bound but they are a community thing, not a race so we ride for 50kms and then make a pit stop to eat, refresh, and wait for others to reach the meeting point and that’s when we resume the ride. Since it’s summer time, we start around sunset so that the heat doesn’t get to the riders before the road does.” Exploring City’s heritage on bikes

World Bicycle Day: Delhi’s cyclists have no finish line

It’s fun to meet up with strangers, who show up for the common love of culture and cycling. All you go to do is pick up a bicycle and ride through the city exploring its heritage while flanked by fellow riders on either side. From the gates of Shahjahanabad to the ruins of Purana Qila. “On World Bicycle Day (June 3), we are going to host an awareness ride from 6am onwards. This is themed around how beneficial riding is for sustainability and well-being. Starting from Nizamuddin, as the meeting point, we ride upto the Lodhi Art district, and covering Najaf Khan’s Tomb or Lodhi Gardens in Lodi Estate and shall return to Nizamuddin to end the ride,” informs Sonali Shironani, a member of Delhi By Cycle. The group organises heritage tours on bicycle. “We ride through Old Delhi, take breaks, talk about its history and then ride again; almost every weekend. Riding is all about community building and sustainability and there are literally people who have after being part of these rides, have started parking away their cars and riding more as we take routes that wind through Khari Baoli — Asia’s largest spice market — Chawri Bazar and Chandni Chowk while stopping at Lal Mandir and Jama Masjid among other iconic spots.” Cultural camaraderie

World Bicycle Day: Delhi’s cyclists have no finish line