World Environment Day | This ongoing exhibition in Delhi's Saket has an artistic take on environmental preservation

There are turtles on the wall of a passage connecting a hub of malls in Saket. These aren't real yet significant enough to capture the attention of passersby towards the rising concerns of environmental degradation. The concern comes into focus – particularly on World Environment Day (June 5) – as the ongoing exhibition titled Slow Is The New Urgent continues to feature works of 11 artists. Artworks displayed at the ongoing exhibition, Slow Is The New Urgent.

Created using multilayered plastic wrappers, ply boards, nails, and staple pins, these vibrantly-hued turtle sculptures are part of Manveer Singh’s artwork, Trail of Turtles. “It is a homage to the Olive Ridley turtles, which play a crucial role in balancing the aquatic ecosystem. But, unfortunately, many of these are dying due to consumption of plastic, which gets mistaken for jellyfish. The damage we are causing to these sea creatures is reflective of the damage humans are causing to the environment in general. No matter how much we progress in other aspects, if we damage the environment, nothing else shall sustain in the long term,” says Singh.

Artist Manveer Singh pays homage to Olive Ridley turtles with this colourful installation.

For a viewer, it’s difficult to not notice beyond this and spot plastic and industrial chemical carriers also hanging on a wall. These have been painted by artist Mohd Intiyaz, as his work Dar-Badar that explores how the exploitation of natural resources by a few results in suffering for many while reminding one that environmental degradation isn’t just ecological but also deeply social.

“The degradation of our environment is often invisible for those who live in comfort and privilege,” opines Intiyaz, adding, “But for the marginalised, it’s immediate and takes over every aspect of their daily life. My work features painted figures on industrial plastic water carriers, with the heads replaced by empty vessels to represent both a literal and symbolic burden. I have used found and discarded materials, such as plastic containers and fiber casts, to highlight resourcefulness amid scarcity and to emphasise the environmental and emotional weight carried by those who are the most affected. By using industrial plastic carriers as canvases — objects associated with mass consumption and pollution — the art piece becomes a visual metaphor for environmental injustice.”

Artist Mohd Intiyaz used found materials, such as plastic containers and fibre casts, to highlight resourcefulness amid scarcity.

“Environmental awareness should lead to real change in the way we live, consume, and think about our relationship with Nature,” feels Tahsin Akhtar, who uses everyday objects to shed light on damage to environment through overconsumption, and says, “I use projection mapping on everyday wood-carved mundane objects because these are part of our personal, daily routine. For example: cosmetic jars, toilet rolls, and mirrors. My work critiques the environmental damage caused by overconsumption. These everyday objects represent the throwaway culture built into capitalist systems. It's here that the resources are quickly taken, used, and thrown away, adding to the environmental harm caused by fast-paced consumer habits. It also points to the idea of digital footprints due to the unseen trail of energy use, server load, and data storage left behind by our online actions, which silently adds to environmental pollution.”

Artist Tahsin Akhtar has used projection mapping on everyday wood-carved mundane objects to shed light on the environmental ramifications of overconsumption.

Explaining how this show is both a poetic provocation as well as a proposition, curator Avik Debdas, says, “The title reflects a deeper philosophy that challenges the velocity of consumption and the attention economy that fuels it. Located in a public skybridge between Delhi’s prominent hub of malls, the exhibition uses its very location as a conceptual framework to draw a connection between the consumer market and environmental degradation."

“The public setting ensures accessibility and visibility — inviting everyday visitors, not just art audiences, to pause and reflect," adds Debdas, stating: "By embedding the works within the architecture of shopping and speed, the exhibition turns art into a tool to critique consumer culture, corporate responsibility, and the aftermath of consumption. It encourages viewers to rethink their place in the loop of consumption and its cost to the environment.”

Catch It Live

What: Slow Is The New Urgent

Where: KNMA Art Passage, Saket

On till: June 30

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction