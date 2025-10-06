World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Meet high jump’s new golden boy Nishad Kumar

The 26-year-old from Amb in Himachal Pradesh has earlier won consecutive silver medals in the Tokyo and Paris Paralympics and also in the last two World Championships (2023 and 2024). “But kuchh missing lagta tha. Paris mein silver jeetne ki khushi thi lekin uske baad bhi kahin na kahin gold medal jeetne ki bahut bhook thi,” says Nishad, adding, “Abhi woh bhook thodi kum hui hai but miti nahi hai kyunki abhi aage aur gold medals laane hain.”

Holding the Tiranga high, para high-jumper Nishad Kumar jumped in jubilation at Delhi’s JLN Stadium after breaking the silver jinx. His maiden gold finish on Friday — at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 — established him as a para athlete who is a living example of the never-say-die spirit.

At the age of six, his right hand was severed accidentally by a grass-cutting machine on his family farm. But he turned adversity into opportunity and took to para sports, and has also been honoured with the Arjuna Award. Having been a part of Indian para athletics for years, and witnessing its constant rise, he says that winning the gold when the games were being held in India was a cherished moment. “It’s a big thing for India to host the World Championships. Pehle hum bahar jaate thhe to compete in different countries. Now, para sportspersons from the entire world came to India. Jab apne ghar mein itna bada event hota hai, toh gaon aur chhote shehron tak bhi khabar pahaunchti hai. Young, aspiring kids who probably wouldn’t even know about para athletics, unko bhi ab pata chal raha hai that they can achieve so much in sports. This is how the next generation of para athletes will be born and make our country proud,” he adds.

This year, Indian para athletes recorded the nation’s best-ever medal tally at the tournament to date — 18 medals till Sunday morning — by surpassing the previous record of 17, in Japan last year. But Nishad feels there is still scope for improvement for India to rank much higher. “We are putting in our best efforts and improving a lot of our physical skills. But, we need to work more on our mental strength,” says the para athlete making a case for mental well-being of sportspersons.

Explaining how there is a dire need to focus on mental health issues in the present times, Nishad adds: “When it’s a big moment or a high pressure situation, tab wahan par athletes kabhi-kabhi lack kar jate hain. For that we need to build up the mental strength in our athletes and invest more in mental conditioning coaches, who can work on life skills like breathing exercises, yoga and overall improvement of mental health. Jab hum mental strength mein improve karne lagenge toh Indian athletes aur bhi zyada medals laane lagenge.”