World Photography Day: Pause for paws as furry smiles get framed in Delhi-NCR
On World Photography Day today, photographers and pet parents in the Capital get candid about the rising popularity of pet portraits. Smile please!
Ever wanted to frame that perfect snap with your furry buddy? Delhi’s growing tribe of pet photographers is making sure tail wags and cuddle sessions are etched in memory. On World Photography Day, we take a look at this genre that’s fast gaining ground.
“I used to offer pet portraits to strangers in parks and shared them on social media. Gradually, people began reaching out for personal sessions,” says Delhi-based professional pet photographer Dipin Thakkar, who turned his passion into a full-time profession as pet parents began seeking more ways to capture memories. He adds, “Back when I started, I was mostly approached for portraits. But now, I get requests for about 10 shoots per month, from family shoots with couples or singles with their pets, to birthdays, senior pet photoshoots, adoptions, couple shoots etc.”
Prathima Pingali, who shuttles between Delhi and Mumbai to meet the spiking demand, notes a rise in requests for indies. She shares, “It fills me with hope to see love and recognition being showered on our very own Indian breeds, in the Capital that has recently been dealing with an issue surrounding stray dogs.
Pet photography is booming because it’s not just about cut portraits but preserving the depth of a relationship that often feels stronger than anything else.”
Among those joining the trend is Vanya Singh from Gurugram, who recently had a shoot done for her cat, Oreo. “I wanted to turn Oreo into a social media influencer for his first birthday. The shoot captured his personality and little quirks perfectly. Now I have a portfolio ready,” gushes the law graduate.
For Malvica, a marketing manager in IT from Gurugram, this genre of photography is about holding on to memories. She recently got a shoot done for her indie fur babies, Bhoori and Kuzo, and shares, “When I adopted Bhoori, an older dog, I wanted to create memories knowing our time together may be limited. I could hold onto for life. Now, I have sealed these beautiful moments with my fur babies and I’ll cherish these times forever.”