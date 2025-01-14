Masor Tenga to Narikol Ladoos: Celebrate Magh Bihu with traditional Assamese recipes for your dinner table

Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu is one of Assam’s most cherished festivals, marking the end of the harvest season. Celebrated in January or February, it’s a time of feasting, thanksgiving, and merriment. Though it’s not the major Bihu festival (that comes later in April), Magh Bihu is certainly one of the most loved, with families coming together around bonfires and enjoying an array of traditional Assamese delicacies. Here’s a glimpse into the delicious foods you’ll likely find at the table during this festival, each dish a symbol of Assamese culture and the harvest bounty. Masor Tenga and Narikol Ladoos

Coconut ladoo (narikol lafoo)

Coconut ladoo, or Narikol Ladoo, is a popular sweet treat enjoyed especially during festive occasions like Magh Bihu. It’s a decadent yet refreshing dessert that is often paired with a hot cup of tea in the evening.

Ingredients: 2 cups grated coconut, ¼ spoon cardamom, 8 cashews, 1tsp ghee, ¾ cup sugar, 1 cup milk

Recipe: Start by heating the ghee in a pan and roasting the cashews until golden brown. Remove them and set aside. In the same pan, add the grated coconut, milk, and sugar. If you're using desiccated coconut, let the mixture sit for 15 minutes to allow the coconut to absorb the milk. Cook the mixture, stirring continuously, until it thickens into a paste-like consistency. Once it’s thickened but still moist, mix in the cardamom powder and cashews. Let it cool slightly, then shape it into small ladoos. Roll them in extra desiccated coconut and store them in an airtight container. They’ll last for about 5-7 days in the fridge.

Masor Tenga

Masor Tenga is a tangy and light fish curry; while it may not be a mandatory dish for Magh Bihu, it is a staple in Assamese households. Known for its refreshing flavour, it’s best paired with steaming rice and a touch of kaaji nemu. Here's how to make it!

Ingredients: 500 gram fish, cut into pieces, 1 tsp turmeric powder, 2 tbsp mustard oil, 1 tsp mustard seeds, 2 onions, finely chopped, 1 tsp ginger garlic paste, 2 tomatoes, chopped, 1 tsp red chili powder, to 2 cup water, 1 tbsp pieces of kokum or tamarind pulp, salt, lemon juice, fresh coriander leaves

Recipe: Marinate the fish pieces with ½ tsp turmeric powder and salt for 15 to 20 minutes. Then fry these pieces with some mustard oil. In the same pan, add some more mustard oil and mustard seeds, then let them splutter. Add the chopped onions and cook until golden brown. Stir in the ginger garlic paste and sauté for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until soft and mushy. Add the rest ½ tsp turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and salt, then mix well. Pour in the water and bring the gravy to a boil. Add the cooked fish pieces and kokum. Cover the pan and cook on low heat. Then squeeze ample lemon juice over the curry and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Papaya mutton curry

This rich, flavorful mutton curry is one of the most awaited dishes of the Magh Bihu feast. The tender, melt-in-your-mouth mutton combined combined with a light and tangy curry is best paired with steamed rice.

Ingredients: Mutton, 1 kg mutton, 4 medium-sized onions, 1 medium-sized tomato, 2 tbsps raw papaya for marination, 4 medium-sized pieces of raw papaya, 2 medium-sized potatoes, 2 tbsp curd, 2 inch ginger, 10-12 small garlic cloves, 1 tsp coriander powder, 2 tsp meat masala, 1 tsp garam masala, 2 tsp chilli powder, 2 green chilies, 1 bay leaf, 1 cinnamon stick, 2-3 pieces of clove, 4-5 black peppercorns, some turmeric, 4 tbsps oil, salt to taste

Recipe: Marinate the mutton with curd, grated papaya, 1 tbsp ginger garlic paste, salt, turmeric, 1 tsp chilli powder, and 1 tsp oil and let it sit for 2-3 hours. Heat oil in a kadhai or pressure cooker and half fry the cut potatoes and raw papaya, then set them aside. In the same pan, add the garam masala spices (cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and bay leaf), and cook until aromatic. Add the onions and fry until golden, then add the remaining ginger garlic paste. Once the onions are browned, add the chopped tomatoes, salt, and cook until soft.

In a bowl, combine the powdered spices (coriander, cumin, meat masala, chilli powder) with a little hot water and set aside. Add the spice paste to the cooked onions and tomatoes, and cook for another minute. Add the marinated mutton and cook for 15-20 minutes on medium heat. Add the half-fried potatoes and raw papaya halfway through. Continue cooking until the oil separates from the curry. Add hot water and pressure cook for 2-3 whistles. Once the pressure releases, cook for another 7-8 whistles until the mutton is tender. Afterwards, add the cooked potatoes and papaya back in, sprinkle garam masala, and simmer for 2 minutes. Adjust the water as needed. Serve with rice or some crisp puri.

Magh Bihu is a time when Assamese families gather around the bonfire, exchange warm wishes, and indulge in the flavours that define the region’s rich culinary heritage. Whether it's the sweetness of coconut ladoos, the tanginess of Masor Tenga, or the spicy warmth of Laal Maas, these dishes are a reminder of the joy of sharing a meal with loved ones. Try one of these to bring the festivities to your dinner table, you won't be disappointed!