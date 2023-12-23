A deep dive in the sea of spirituality

The rise of spiritual tourism and tech (as reported by Inc42 recently) could also be said to follow a peaking interest in spiritual and self-help literature among young Indians. This is especially true of the pandemic and in the years following it, with large sections of the population reported to be under the grip of a loneliness epidemic and grappling with the toxicity bred by social media. According to a recent report by the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, mental health issues are on the rise in the country. A bestselling author, Sadhvi Vrinda Om has written many books. Her recent one is Bhagavan and Bhakta.

A large section of the younger population is leaning towards actively incorporating spirituality in their lives. Dinesh Verma, CEO, Pendown Press, notes, “The year saw a significant surge in the popularity of spiritual reading among the youth. This trend is expected to continue its upward trajectory in 2024.”

Dibakar Ghosh, editorial director at Rupa Publications India, opines that many feel shifting reading habits thus can “solve their existential dilemmas”. “Youngsters feel it can help unlock new doors and lead them to a happier life. So, they feel the need to take guidance from a spiritual master.”

Of late, several reports have also linked increased exposure to social media and screens and poor mental health. “In the past few years, the constant change [in lifestyle patterns] around us has affected all aspects of life. Be it at work or in relationships, those in the 18-27 age group have been constantly seen as needing help in understanding their lives,” adds Vaishali Mathur from Penguin Random House India.

We spoke to two monks on their books on the subject and the rise of the phenomenon.

‘Come closer to the Bhagavan within you'

In her books, Sadhvi Vrinda Om shares practical solutions for the everyday grind. The sadhvi often offers learnings from her own life, especially from phases where she experienced being directionless.

“When I was in my 20s, I was very lost, which continued in my 30s, too. Everywhere I looked, there were lost people just like me. There were plenty of self-help and spiritual speakers but not the kind of guidance that would set one on a path of healing and self-discovery,” says Om, whose book Bhagavan and Bhakta came out recently.

The hopelessness and confusion she and a lot of others experienced “wasn’t something that could be just swept aside”. It was then that she stumbled upon her guru Om Swami’s memoir (If Truth Be Told: A Monk’s Memoir), and his truthfulness and intense meditation practices sparked a hope in her. “What if the missing piece in my life was the absence of God, of divine worship? Bhagavan and Bhakta is my decade-long journey in the gentle shelter of my guru, whose mystical healing powers and omniscience continue to zap me even today,” she says.

The book, she adds, is an attempt to bring “broken and sad people, as I once was, to see the truth and beauty of life”. She recommends practical methods to lead a driven yet peaceful life. “Whether it’s meditation for you or lighting a lamp at your altar, saying a prayer before you leave for work or chanting a mantra — it all brings you closer to the Bhagavan within you,” Om wraps up. One can follow her on Wildr, world's first truly positive, non-toxic social network.

‘No fast-food equivalent to spirituality’

The third book in monk Gauranga Das’ The Art of Habits series offers ideas to cultivate sustainable habits that can help adapt to the paradigm shift created by the pandemic. “It’s a set of 40 real stories [insights from which] we can apply in our life,” he says.

The series is a compendium of Das’ learnings from Vedic scriptures, presented in a modern-day context. “Irrespective of affiliation to any faith or the lack of it, an open-minded person can logically analyse the presentation and take what they find relevant and meaningful, be it tolerance, patience, mindfulness or compassion,” he says.

Das is glad that youngsters today are “open, willing to embrace change and yet not contented”. He adds: “They continue to look for meaning in life. Eventually, they lean towards spiritual reading. However, there is no fast-food equivalent in spiritual pursuits. Through focus, resilience and cultivation of transformative habits, one can gradually progress spiritually.”