A sugar-free version of your favourite sweet winter treat: How to make Gajar Ka Halwa without the calories

As the winter chill sets in, there's nothing quite like the warm, comforting aroma of Gajar ka Halwa filling your home. This beloved Indian dessert is a winter staple, and now, with the New Year upon us, many are setting resolutions to lead healthier lives. But who says you have to give up on your favourite treats while staying on track with your wellness goals? Here's a sugar-free version of the classic Gajar ka Halwa that brings all the sweetness of winter without the added sugar. With the goodness of carrots, dates, and a dash of cardamom, this recipe from Tabu Tinku Foodies will surely delight your taste buds while keeping you aligned with your health goals. How to make Gajar Ka Halwa without the calories

Sugar-free Gajar ka Halwa

Ingredients: 500 gm grated carrots, 1/2 cup seedless dates, 1/2 tsp cardamom powder, 2 cups milk, 2 tbsp ghee, 2-3 tbsp chopped nuts

Instructions: Begin by placing the seedless dates in a bowl, covering them with a little water. Let them soak for about 20-30 minutes, allowing them to soften so that it's easier to blend them into a smooth paste. Then in a medium-sized pan, add the grated carrots and milk. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, stirring occasionally. Once the milk starts to boil, cover the pan and let the mixture simmer on low heat for about 30 minutes. While the carrots and milk are cooking, take the soaked dates and blend them into a smooth, creamy paste. This natural sweetener will give the halwa its delightful taste, keeping it sugar-free while adding a rich texture. Once the milk has reduced and the carrots are soft, add the ghee, cardamom powder, chopped nuts, and date paste to the pan. Stir well and continue cooking for another 4-5 minutes, allowing the flavours to meld together and the liquid to be absorbed. Once the halwa has thickened to your desired consistency, serve it in a bowl. Top with more chopped nuts for an extra crunch and flavour. The result is a perfect bowl of warm, comforting, sugar-free Gajar ka Halwa that’s bound to become a winter favourite.

This sugar-free Gajar ka Halwa is not just a treat for your taste buds, but also a comforting way to embrace the winter season. Whether you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth or need a warm dessert to end a meal, this is the perfect choice. It’s a reminder that you don’t need to give up your favourite flavours when you’re committed to health and well-being. Make this recipe a part of your winter celebrations and enjoy a healthy, indulgent dessert that’s as wholesome as it is delicious!