News / Htcity / Htcity Foodies / A Vedic cooking masterclass and tasting session with Chef Nishant Choubey

A Vedic cooking masterclass and tasting session with Chef Nishant Choubey

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 25, 2024 01:18 PM IST

Calling all culinary enthusiasts, mark your calendar for a chance to rustle up a Vedic spread along with Chef Nishant Choubey to celebrate #HTCityVibeof25.

In celebration of HT City Vibe of 25—an ode to HT City turning 25 in 2024—HTCityFoodies (@htcityfoodies on Instagram) invites you to an exclusive session led by the renowned Chef Nishant Choubey, at Sattvik restaurant, Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi on February 2nd. This is a unique opportunity to step into the world of Vedic food with the menu ‘From Ayodhya to Lakshwadeep’, and learn how to experience the discerning, balanced and nutritious way of life that people have been following since ancient times.

Indulge in Vedic mocktails alongside trying a geographically diverse menu, and try your hand at learning how to create some of the dishes.
Indulge in Vedic mocktails alongside trying a geographically diverse menu, and try your hand at learning how to create some of the dishes.

Indulge in Vedic mocktails alongside trying a geographically diverse menu, and try your hand at learning how to create some of the dishes.

Click here to participate to join this unforgettable experience by answering some questions and standing a chance to be a part of this exciting event.

