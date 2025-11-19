This adani akrot recipe feels like a wintry warm hug — and it's TasteAtlas approved!

The hearty recipe for adani akrot pak was recently endorsed by TasteAtlas, whilst pointing out its "deep flavor and energy-giving ingredients". The constellation of good fats supports your energy, immunity and vitality while the rich blend of nuts and dried fruits loads you up on healthy fats, minerals, and antioxidants. Taste-wise, the slow cooking helps the recipe develop a deep, nutty aroma and a soft, chewy texture that makes the adani akrot pak deeply satisfying to snack on. A great specimen of seasonal wellness, the chewy bites are often made in batches and stored over days, taken out for a sweet side to chai time or even as post-meal bites for an extra dose of strength. Follow the recipe below for your own winter batch of sweet comfort.

Adani akrot pak Ingredients: Walnuts, dates, gond (edible gum), almonds, ghee, cashews, grated coconut, sugar

Method: First, grind the walnuts, dates, gond and almonds in a mixer. Now heat ghee in a pan, fry the gond, and remove it onto a plate. Then, in the same pan, heat some more ghee and roast the dates and walnuts for about five minutes. After roasting the dates and walnuts, add the fried gond, cashews, almonds, and grated coconut, mixing everything well. After the mixture appears to have come together, turn off the heat. In a separate heat-proof bowl, add sugar and just enough water to soak the sugar. Place the bowl on low heat to dissolve the sugar. Once the sugar dissolves, mix it into the walnut mixture. Now pour this sticky, nutty mixture into a tray, press it down firmly, and cut it into square pieces. Your adani akrot pak is ready.

(recipe from Taste by Ishika, shared by TasteAtlas)

This adani akrot pak recipe, now TasteAtlas-approved, is sure to warm you and your tastebuds up!