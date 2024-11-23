As BJP celebrates Maharashtra Election 2024 results with jalebi, here’s an easy recipe for you to try at home

Jalebis and celebrations go hand in hand. But the deep-fried Indian delicacy also has a special connection to elections in our country. It all started when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi showed a box of jalebis from the famous Matu Ram Halwai during a rally in Haryana’s Gohana, stating that it should be sold across the nation. He wanted these jalebis to be exported in order to generate more employment opportunities in India. Well, on the day of the Haryana assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders celebrated their party’s victory in the state by eating jalebis. BJP leaders even got jalebis delivered to Gandhi’s home. Today, as the Mahayuti alliance— comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP— marks a landslide victory in Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, BJP leaders are once again celebrating with piping hot jalebis. A plate of piping hot jalebis

Well, if this makes you crave jalebis too, try out this easy recipe by Swasthi. All you need for the jalebi is 1 cup all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons corn starch, 1/8 teaspoon turmeric, 1/2 cup curd, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, oil or ghee as needed. Coming to the ingredients for the sugar syrup: 1 cup sugar, 1/2-3/4 cup water, 1 pinch saffron, 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder, 1 teaspoon lemon juice.

Let's start with the sugar syrup. Begin by adding sugar and water to a pot. Boil on medium heat until it reaches the consistency of a single string. Pour lemon juice, cardamom powder and saffron. Remove from the stove, stir and set aside.

Mix maida, cornflour and turmeric in a bowl. Add curd to this mixture before making a batter by pouring in the water. Beat the batter with a whisk until smooth. Now that your batter is ready, let's begin frying! Heat the ghee/oil on medium heat. To the batter, add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Add soda to this concoction and mix. Now take 2-3 tablespoons of the batter and put it in a zip lock bag or a cloth bag. Squeeze the bag gently over the hot oil/ghee in circular motions from the center, slowly moving outside to get a spiral jalebi. Fry until crispy and then dip this into the sugar syrup. Let it rest for two minutes before taking it out and serving hot.