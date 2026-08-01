Beyond sharbat: How chefs are reinventing jamun this monsoon

Every monsoon, jamun stains fingers and tongues purple before disappearing as quickly as it arrives. While most of us enjoy the fruit sprinkled with black salt or blended into sharbat, chefs are giving India's beloved seasonal produce an entirely new identity. From galouti kebabs and sorbets to kombu relish, pakoras and Thai-inspired chaat, restaurants are proving that jamun's sweet, tart and gently astringent flavour belongs far beyond desserts. Here's how six chefs are making the most of the season's shortest-lived fruit.

Jamun gets a gourmet makeover

Slow cooked jamun and burrata with jamun glacé by Chef Nishant Choubey

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For Chef Mahabir of Aure Heer, jamun deserves a permanent place in seasonal menus because of its distinctive flavour and nutritional value.

"Jamun is one of India's finest seasonal fruits, offering a unique balance of sweet, tangy and mildly astringent flavours," he says.

Instead of limiting it to drinks, he imagines it in dishes such as Jamun Galouti Kebab, Jamun Dahi Bhalla and Jamun Pani Puri, while also celebrating classics like Jamun Ki Chutney, Jamun Raita, Jamun Murabba and Jamun Sharbat.

Apart from its flavour, Mahabir points to its antioxidants, vitamin C, iron, potassium and fibre, adding that its low glycaemic index makes it a healthy seasonal choice when enjoyed as part of a balanced diet. "For me, jamun is more than just a seasonal fruit. It represents India's rich culinary heritage."

A Japanese-Latin twist with kombu

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{{^usCountry}} At Latoyá, Executive Chef Arun Karara has paired jamun with an ingredient few would expect — kombu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At Latoyá, Executive Chef Arun Karara has paired jamun with an ingredient few would expect — kombu. {{/usCountry}}

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"Jamun has always been an ingredient I've enjoyed working with. Its tannic sweetness, gentle acidity and deep, almost wine-like character make it incredibly versatile," he says.

The result is a Jamun and Kombu Relish, where the savoury umami of kombu softens the fruit's astringency.

"The focus was on finding balance rather than creating contrast for its own sake," says Karara, who serves the relish with grilled meats, seafood, empanadas and cheeses. "It's a simple example of how familiar Indian ingredients can take on an entirely new character when paired with techniques and flavours from different culinary traditions."

Jamun chat lettuce wrap with compressed watermelon

Chaat with a jamun surprise

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For Chef Amninder Sandhu, jamun shines in savoury dishes.

At Kikli, she uses a jamun sorbet as the centrepiece of her Ajwain Patta Chaat, topped with dahi, tamarind pearls and crisp ajwain leaves.

"It creates a play of sweet, sour, savoury and herbaceous notes in a single bite," she says.

While jamun often evokes memories of stained fingers and purple tongues, Sandhu believes its tartness and tannins can add "depth and complexity to a dish beyond desserts and preserves."

Pakoras, kombucha and lamb chops

At Organic Bistro in New Delhi, Chef Nishant Choubey explores jamun across the menu.

"This season, we've paired our grilled lamb chops with a slow-cooked curried jamun reduction that adds depth, fruitiness and a subtle tang," he says.

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There's also a Jamun Kanji Kombucha, while his playful Jamun Pakora served with spicy chilli marmalade is inspired by the monsoon itself.

"For us, jamun is much more than a fruit — it's a celebration of India's monsoon, local produce and the endless possibilities that emerge when seasonal ingredients meet thoughtful culinary innovation."

Jamun granita with granola and confit vegetables

Inspired by Som Tam

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Chef Tarun Sibal of Street Storyss, Bengaluru, turns jamun into a vibrant chaat inspired by Thailand's famous Som Tam.

"The monsoon signals the final appearance of jamuns in Delhi — a fleeting season for a fruit that remains, for me, the very taste of summer," he says.

Instead of green papaya, jamun is tossed with coriander, tomatoes, peanuts, tamarind, Thai red chilli and jaggery.

Alongside it sits watermelon compressed in jasmine tea, whose floral sweetness softens the salad's sharp edges. "This dish is a quiet farewell to that brief abundance; an ode to a fruit as enigmatic as it is luscious."

Try at home: Crispy Jamun Pakora with chilli jam

Chef Nishant Choubey shares his monsoon favourite that balances jamun's tartness with a crisp besan coating.

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Ingredients

For the pakoras

15-18 ripe jamuns, deseeded

1 cup besan

2 tbsp rice flour

¼ tsp turmeric

½ tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

¼ tsp crushed fennel seeds

A pinch of black pepper

Salt

A pinch of baking soda (optional)

Cold water

Oil for frying

To season the jamuns

½ tsp black salt

A pinch of chaat masala

Finely chopped fresh curry leaves

½ tsp toasted white sesame seeds

Method

Mix the besan, rice flour, spices and salt. Add cold water to make a thick batter. Toss the deseeded jamuns with black salt, chaat masala, curry leaves and sesame. Dip each jamun into the batter and deep fry until crisp and golden. Drain and serve immediately.

For the chilli jam

Cook together chopped red bell peppers, chilli flakes, sugar, vinegar and a little oil until soft and jammy. Season with salt and serve alongside the hot pakoras.

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Chef's tip: Hide a tiny cube of feta or fresh goat cheese inside each deseeded jamun before frying. "The creamy, salty centre beautifully balances the fruit's tanginess and transforms this humble pakora into a conversation starter," says Choubey.