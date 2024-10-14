Celebrating 100 years of Hindustan Times with flavours and history

Step into an exclusive culinary journey as Michelin-starred chef and global culinary sensation Vikas Khanna returns to India for the first time since his New York restaurant Bungalow left critics raving. The upcoming event, The Taste of Time, is a rare opportunity for food lovers to experience Khanna’s extraordinary culinary craftsmanship, all in celebration of Hindustan Times’ centennial milestone. The event will take attendees through four unique chapters — from India’s Independence to cricket victories, Indian cinema and space exploration, each chapter blends culinary art with storytelling, music and theatre.

Curated by renowned food columist and critic Vir Sanghvi, this one-of-a-kind event will blend Khanna’s culinary genius with moments from India’s rich history, promising an immersive experience unlike any other.

“Hindustan Times reflects the soul of India because it was founded to fight for Independence and has spent 100 years capturing our nation’s triumphs and achievements. ‘The Taste of Time’ celebrates that journey. And who better to create food for the event than India’s most famous chef, a man who has made India proud by excelling around the world. He is flying down specially for the event to give us a taste of his culinary genius and to celebrate HT and India itself,” says Sanghvi.

Khanna, who is an award-winning chef-restaurateur, Bungalow, New York & Kinara, Dubai, shares, “I want to congratulate HT for completing 100 years and I feel honoured to be a part of this celebration. The idea to blend culinary pairings and Indian history is something one must not miss; many exciting elements will unfold during the event.”

The event will be held at Delhi’s Sunder Nursery on October 24 and 25 from 7.30pm onwards.

Visit microsite link https://events.htmedia.in/thetasteoftime#/ to book