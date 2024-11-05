Chhath Puja 2024: Snack on thekuas while carb-loading with kaddu bhaat, traditional delicacies to savour this week

On the heels of Diwali comes a snowballing series of festivities which keep the spirit of celebration that is so characteristic of the concluding months of the year, alive and thriving. Following Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, between November 5 to November 7, Bihar-natives the country over will be observing Chhath Puja. While offering prayers to the Sun God Lord Surya as well Chhati Maiya, the Goddess of longevity and prosperity of course forms the crux of the festival, the mouthwatering treats to dig into after, are of tantamount importance as well. So here are a few traditional options you absolutely must schedule yourself to savour as the week passes. From thekua to kaddu bhaat: Chhath Puja delicacies to gorge on through the week

Thekua

The sweet and earthy thekua is typically made on the second day of Chhath Puja and offered during prayers to the Sun God. Dassana's simple recipe has you covered for this one.

Ingredients: whole wheat flour - 1.25 cups, saunf - 1tsp, grated coconut -1 tbsp, cardamom powder - 1tsp, ghee - 3tbsps, chopped jaggery - 1/2 cup, water - 1/4 cup, neutral oil (for frying) - 1.5 cups

Method: Mix together the flour, salt, fennel seeds, grated coconut and cardamom powder. To this add some hot, melted ghee and mix together till a breadcrumb-like consistency is achieved. Make a jaggery syrup and add to the mixture to achieve a tacky, sticky consistency. Make little balls of this mixture once entirely cool and flatten. Now fry these in hot oil and savour during tea time.

Kaddu bhaat

Wholesomeness personified, a hearty serving of kaddu bhaat feels nothing less than a warm hug after. Checkout this straightforward recipe.

Ingredients: Pumpkin - 500gms, red chilli powder - 1tbsp, coriander powder - 1tbsp, haldi - 1/3tbsp, methi seeds - 1/4tbsp, mustard seeds - 1/2tbsp, aamchur powder - 1/4tbsp, sugar - 2tbsp, finely chopped coriander, oil for frying, salt to taste

Method: Heat oil in a pan and add the mustard seeds, a pinch of hing, methi seeds, haldi, coriander powder, ginger green chilly paste and red chilly powder. Add half a cup of water and let cook for about half a minute. Add chopped pumpkin pieces with salt, close the lid and cook for 8 minutes. Once the pumpkin is soft, add black salt, sugar and aamchur powder. Take off heat and garnish with coriander leaves. Serve with steaming hot rice.

Kasar

While thekua is offered to Lord Surya, Kasar is presented as an offering to Chhati Maiya during the Sandhya Arghya. Equally earthy, the recipe is too simple to not try.

Ingredients: Powdered rice - 1kg, jaggery powder - 500gms, ghee - 1/2kg, saunf - 1/2 cup

Method: Simply add all the ingredients together and roll into laddus. These keep good for several days.

Hara chana

Adding options to your big Chhath lunch is the very unique hara chana. Sanjeev Kapoor has the perfect recipe.

Ingredients: Black bengal gram (soaked overnight) - 1 cup, chana masala powder - 2tbsps, jeera - 1tsp, chopped onions - 3, green chillies - 2, ginger-garlic paste - 1tbsp, tomato - 1, kashmiri red chilli powder - 1/2tsp, aamchur powder - 1/2tsp, black salt, fresh coriander leaves chopped - 1cup, fresh mint leaves chopped - 1.5 cups, salt to taste, juice of a quarter lemon

Method: Sauté onions and chillies in hot oil with the ginger garlic paste. Add the roughly chopped tomato with the chilli powder, amchur powder, black salt and chana masala powder. Mix in the chopped leaves. Once cool, grind this mixture for your gravy. Meanwhile pressure cook the Bengal gram with some salt, then mix in with the curry. Adjust salt, add the lemon juice and enjoy.

Gur ki roti

You know what's a sumptuous addition to a topped up serving of hara chana? Some gur ki roti. Don't skip this simple but scrumptious staple. Checkout this Tarla Dalal recipe.

Ingredients: Grated jaggery - 1 cup, whole wheat flour - 2 cups, oil - 1tbsp, saunf - 1tbsp, grated coconut - 2tbsp, a pinch salt, ghee for greasing

Method: Mix the gur powder with water, cover with lid and keep aside. Separately, mix the remaining ingredients and knead into a dough with some of the jaggery water. Let this rest for 15 minutes. Carefully roll them out and cook on a tava with ghee. Enjoy hot.

Which of these delicacies are you looking forward to gorging on the most?