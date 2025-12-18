We don't really need an excuse to get baking on our amateur batch of chewy cookies. But Bake Cookies Day today, right at the head of Xmas day makes it feel all the more festive. Now there are dime a dozen cookie recipes out there on the internet, but if you're looking for one that smells and tastes of pure Christmas nostalgia, look no further than the simple delight below. Perfect your Christmas cookie game this Bake Cookies Day (Photo: Cooking with Cocktail Rings)

Christmas cookies Ingredients: Unsalted butter - 1 cup, caster sugar - 1 cup, vanilla extract - 1.5tsp, large egg - 1, flour - 3 cups, baking powder - 3/4tsp, salt - 3/4tsp

Method: Preheat Oven to 180C (or 160C fan) and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Beat butter and sugar in a large bowl until creamy. Add egg and vanilla, beat until completely combined. Add flour, baking powder, and salt. Start mixing slowly, then beat until the flour is incorporated. Expect a clumpy mixture. Dust work surface with flour, scrape dough out of bowl. Pat together then cut in half, then shape into 2 discs. Roll out to 1/8 inch for thinner, crispier cookies or 1/4 inch for thicker, softer cookies, sprinkling with flour under and over the dough so it doesn't stick. Use cookie cutters to press out shapes and use a knife or spatula to transfer shapes to prepared baking sheets. Bake for 10 minutes, swapping trays halfway until the surface is pale golden and the edges are just beginning to turn light golden. Allow cookies to cool completely on trays (they will finish cooking on the trays in their own heat).

Only start decorating the cookies once they have completely cooled down. Melt chocolate then dip the surface into chocolate. Dot with icing sugar and decorated with silver balls. Dust with icing sugar

A glass of milk (or black coffee) goes great with this.

(recipe from Recipe Tin Eats)

Santa's going to love these — that is if there are any leftovers by the time he sleighs in!