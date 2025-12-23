These Christmas-ready creamy, spicy noodles have a hidden healthy kick

Ingredients: For the creamy sauce — soft tofu - 300gms, minced garlic - 1tsp, a pinch of salt, tahini - 1tbsp, sesame oil - 1tsp, lemon juice - 1tsp, a splash of soy milk (if you want it extra silky); Spicy meat topping — ground chicken - 200gms, minced garlic, minced ginger, chopped green onion, chilli bean paste - 1tsp, gochujang - 1tbsp, soy sauce - 1tbsp, chicken stock - 50ml, sugar - 1tsp, chilli oil - 1tbsp, Sichuan pepper (to taste); Noodles - any noodles of your choice though udon is recommended for the bite

Christmas is a few short days away and we're positive you're already finding your toes and tongues circling the typical year-end abyss of bottomless drinks, all-you-can-eat meals and maybe a few bad decisions here and there. But what if we told you could be naughty and nice at the same time? Well whipping up a batch of this creamy spicy noodles, which doesn't carry a drop of dairy of lactose, will do just that for you.

Method: Make the creamy sauce by adding all the sauce ingredients to a blender and blending until completely smooth. For the aromatics, heat oil in a pan. Sauté garlic and ginger, then add green onion and cook until fragrant. Add ground chicken and cook until the color changes. Season with the doubanjiang, gochujang, soy sauce, and chicken stock. Mix well and simmer for a minute. Seal the flavor by adding sugar, chilli oil and Sichuan pepper to taste. Assemble by placing the cooked noodles in a bowl. Pour the creamy tofu sauce on top, then add the spicy chicken mixture. Garnish with extra green onions, sesame seeds, or chilli oil.

(recipe from umacooks on Instagram)

This recipe isn't just for those who contend with lactose-intolerance. Dairy-based savoury meals tend to generally be heavier on the stomach and digestion, making this a recipe that actually works out well for everyone at the table. So does this recipe make the cut for your Christmas binge?