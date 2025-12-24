These edible bows promise to be the prettiest thing on your Christmas table

Christmas season makes sure a sloppily overloaded plate carries the same appeal and a perfectly coifed one. This crispy and Nutella-oozing Christmas bow recipe however, manages to hit both the briefs while looking like a snack — literally! Follow the recipe below.

Method: 1 soft tortilla makes one edible bow. Lay the tortilla flat on your chopping board. Using a butter knife, smear a thick layer of Nutella on. You may feel tempted to overload the tortilla with the Nutella but avoid doing so as baking may cause the spread to leak out and take away the bows' aesthetic appeal (though it will still be undeniably delicious and satisfying).

Now to make the bow — fold the Nutella-smeared tortilla in half with the double curved side facing you. With a knife score two straight lines right at the centre extending in length to the middle of the tortilla. Move on to drawing diagonals that drop from the top of the scores to the double curved edge. Take the two scored pieces out. These are the ears for your Christmas bows. The little strip left between the scored pieces is to now be turned over itself to form the loop of the bow. Pinch the big spaces on either end to resemble the tails of the bow. Now take the two separated scored pieces and tuck into the loop, completing the bow. Brush this lightly with butter and bake for 8 to 10 minutes at 190C, until it slightly starts crisping at the edges and turning golden brown. Let your edible bow's temperature slightly come down before you dig right in!

(recipe from Chief Foodie Officer)

No matter how over-the-top or minimal your vibe is for 2025, this one's a no-brainer to have on your Christmas spread.