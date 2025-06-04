Dine behind bars: Historic police station in Meghalaya reimagined as a cafe

In the misty hills of Sohra (Cherrapunji), Meghalaya, a 140-year-old colonial-era police station has been transformed into a one-of-a-kind dining destination. Belovedly, it’s named as Sohra 1885. Sohra 1885, Meghalaya

Once known as a “dreaded detention centre” during British rule, this heritage building now invites visitors to enjoy a meal behind bars. Literally.

This very initiative, led by Meghalaya Police and conceptualized by Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, aims to preserve the state’s architectural legacy and supporting police welfare, on the other hand. Entrepreneur Nafi Nongrum spearheaded the restoration, retaining original British-era elements like the fireplace and flooring, while converting the lock-up area into a quirky dining space.

The café, reportedly, offers seating for up to 100 guests approximately, and features a diverse menu. Visitors can experience the thrill of dining in refurbished jail cells, making it a must-visit for both foodies and history enthusiasts.

Sohra 1885 proves to be not just ‘a’ cafe, but a creative blend of heritage, hospitality, and history, offering one of a kind experience, surrounded by one of India’s most scenic locales.

Written by: Rajlekha Roy Burman