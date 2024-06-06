Ditch the fizz, opt for healthy fruit popsicles to beat the heat!

The weather is till as hot as it gets! To combat the heat, how about whipping up fruit ice popsicles? These chilled delights are a win-win, prepared only with fruit, and sans any added sugar, other additives or preservatives.

Healthy bites

Sheela Tanna, nutritionist, says, “Popsicles are fruit juice frozen are a popular in the hot months. They are nutrient and energy-rich and highly recommended for when one has poor appetite or feeling nausea. They can also be a boon for those who have ulcers in mouth. Moreover, they are a fun way of adding lots of fruits to your daily diet. Just eat them in moderation as as fructose is also natural sugar, so one or two at the max. Choose sugarless popsicles such jamun and lime juice. Fruit popsicles are also a fun way to get kids to have fruit if they do not want to consume it directly. Combined them with a high-protein snack like an egg sandwich or paneer roll to balance the glycaemic index.”



She shares shares health benefits of each



Green tea, lemon and cucumber popsicles

Get hydrated with green tea, lemon and cucumber popsicles. They are are antioxidant and vitamin C-rich and make for a super treat in the hot summer. They are alkaline and cure acidity and if these are sugarless, you can have two to three ice pops a day.



Mango popsicles

Whip up this seasonal treat using mango pulp and juice. Mango popsicles are high fibre, low GI and -rich. It can be used as an in-between snack or as a replacement for high-fat ice cream.





Watermelon popsicles

Here is a choice has the lowest calories. Watermelon popsicles are an excellent isotonic, which replenishes minerals lost while sweating and restoring energy.

Kiwi popsicles

Tangy-sweet kiwi popsicles go easy on the tummy. They aid digestion, are also vitamin C-rich and lower sugar level.

Green grapes

Ice popsicles made with green grapes lower blood pressure and boost the metabolism.

Texture tricks

Chef Saloni Kukreja, who creates healthy recipes, shares three other ideas

- Using fibrous fruits is a great option, it adds body to the popsicles making them more creamy and a less icy.

- ⁠For a creamy healthy popsicle, Greek yogurt adds a lovely touch. The thick yogurt blended with fruits makes for a light and soothing treat.

- ⁠Using soaked cashews is a great option as well for adding texture to your popsicles. Make a thick smoothie base with your choice of fruits, a liquid sweetener and milk of your choice along with the soaked cashews.



Party suggestions

Karishma Sakhrani, MasterChef India 4 Finalist and restaurateur, shares tips for serving popsicles at a gathering

Popsicle bar: Set up a station with various fruit and yogurt options so guests can create their own popsicles. Garnishes: Serve with fresh fruit garnishes or edible flowers for a fancy touch.

Decorative sticks: Use colourful or themed popsicle sticks to match the party decor.

5 TIPS TO MAKE IT RIGHT

By Karishma Sakhrani

Use ripe, fresh fruit when making the popsicles.

You can use 100% fruit juice and add whole pieces of fruit for texture.

Never fill the mould to the brim, instead leave some space for the ingredients to freeze.

Layer pureed fruit and yogurt for a creamy twist.

