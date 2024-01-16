close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Foodies / Diverse Birthday Food Traditions From Different Cultures

Diverse Birthday Food Traditions From Different Cultures

ByMadhupriti Mitra
Jan 16, 2024 06:44 PM IST

Explore these food traditions of birthdays from different parts of the world

Cake is an integral part of our birthday tradition that we all hold dear. However, it is only partially true, as different parts of the world celebrate birthdays with unique food traditions. Let's explore a few of these fascinating culinary customs:

For representational purpose
For representational purpose

Ghana: Oto

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

In Ghana, birthdays are marked with a delectable breakfast dish called Oto. Traditionally served with hard-boiled eggs, this recipe features locally sourced yams, which are boiled and mashed with a delightful blend of spices and seasonings such as onions, salt, and powdered shrimp.

Netherlands: Vlaai

The Dutch have their own birthday tradition in the form of Vlaai, a grand pie resembling a large tart. This sweet spectacle is filled with an assortment of delicious ingredients like berries, plums, and apricots.

Brazil: Brigadeiro

Brazilian birthdays are incomplete without the presence of Brigadeiro, delightful sweet balls that are crafted from condensed milk, butter, and chocolate, then adorned with colorful sprinkles and nuts. Brigadeiro is a must-have delicacy that brings joy to every Brazilian birthday celebration.

Argentina: Sandwiches De Miga

Argentina offers a birthday tradition that not only satisfies the soul but also tantalizes the taste buds with its Sandwiches de Miga, a hearty sandwich layered with meats, eggs, cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, tuna, lettuce, and butter and a thin, crustless bread called Miga.

China: Longevity Noodles

In Chinese culinary culture, birthdays are celebrated with a special noodle recipe known as "Longevity Noodles." These noodles are made with wheat flour, eggs, soy sauce, vegetables, and oriental spices.

South Korea: Seaweed Soup

Seaweed soup is an essential part of South Korean culinary culture, particularly on birthdays. However, this soup is rich in nutrients and not sweet in taste.

Mexico: Arroz con Leche

In Mexico, it is customary to serve a type of rice pudding called "Arroz con Leche" during birthday celebrations. This dessert can be served either hot or warm and is a must-have at any birthday gathering.

Denmark: Fødselsdagsboller

In Denmark, the go-to birthday treat is a bun called "Fødselsdagsboller," which is typically enjoyed during breakfast. These buns consist of a delightful mixture of flour, sugar, and butter, and they taste amazing straight out of the oven.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On