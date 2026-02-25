Make Gochujang at home - the desi way!

And one of the biggest advantages? You know exactly what’s going into it. Unlike many store-bought versions, this homemade paste contains no added preservatives or artificial colours. All natural, it's also far more affordable, especially if you're the kind that likes to stock up on these ingredients in your kitchen. If you're sold on the idea, follow the directions below and feel free to adjust the spice, sweetness or salt levels to best suit your palate requirements.

If you love the deep, spicy-sweet flavour of Gochujang but don’t always have access to an authentic Korean grocery store, this easy at-home version is not only a practical, but super-fun to make fix. Made with simple pantry staples like rice flour, chilli powder and soy sauce, this quick recipe comes together in minutes and actually hits that sweet-spot cocktail of signature heat, tang and umami, surprisingly well. It may not be traditionally fermented like classic Korean Gochujang (you can't have your cake and eat it too here!), but it still works beautifully well in everyday cooking, especially if you're someone who like an umami-packed Korean kick for the taste-buds on the side, even with the ususal dal -chawal-sabzi roulette. And if you're someone who genuinely experiments through the week in the kitchen, think stir-fries and marinades to dipping sauces and fried rice - all banded together with this deeply defining yet malleable mix.

Method: On medium heat in a non-stick pan, combine the rice flour and water and stir till a thick, gluggy paste comes together. This shouldn't be runny in any sense. Take this off heat and add the red chilli powder, sugar, soy sauce, sesame oil, salt and vinegar and mix thoroughly till combined. Make sure to store this in an airtight container in the fridge, and use it it the way you'd use your store-bought Gochujang, all the way from Korea.

(recipe from @justhappy_food on Instagram)

Simple, flexible and fuss-free, this super-simple, small kitchen hack delivers big on flavour and is ready whenever you need a spoonful of heat and depth in your mid-week culinary rut. Will you be giving this innovative recipe a shot?