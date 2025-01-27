Don't like olives? From Bangla chicken tagine to desi style Jalpai, 3 desi recipes that will change your mind

Olives may be small in size, but trust us, these little powerhouses pack a serious punch! They’re not just full of flavour but have a wealth of health benefits too. Rich in healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals, olives are your heart's best friend, supporting digestion and promoting overall well-being. And let’s not forget Vitamin E — an antioxidant that might be missing from your diet if you’re not eating enough fruits, veggies, or nuts. However, while olives are a Mediterranean staple, they’re not something you’ll find on the daily menu in most Indian homes. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with these three desi-style olive recipes that will win over even the most sceptical Indian tastebuds! 3 desi olive recipes that will change your mind

Spicy green olives

Straight from the Sanjeev Kapoor kitchen, this recipe takes green olives and gives them a spicy, aromatic makeover! If anyone knows how to make a foreign dish fit for the Indian palette, it’s Chef Sanjeev. These olives are bold, aromatic, and perfectly spiced — an excellent snack or accompaniment to any meal.

Ingredients: 250 gms green olives with seeds, 1 tbsp fennel seeds (saunf), 2 tsps black peppercorns, 3 to 4 sprigs of fresh rosemary, 3 to 4 sprigs of fresh thyme, 3 to 4 sprigs of fresh oregano, 15 to 16 garlic cloves, 1 tsp crushed red chillies, 1 tsp dried mixed herbs, 4 tbsps extra virgin olive oil, sea salt to taste

Method: Make a small slit in the olives. Dry roast fennel seeds and peppercorns until fragrant, then crush in a mortar and pestle. Add to a bowl with finely chopped rosemary, thyme, oregano, crushed garlic, olives, crushed red chillies, and dried mixed herbs. Heat olive oil and pour over the olive mixture. Add sea salt, mix well, and transfer to a bottle. Let marinate for 3-4 days before serving.

Bangla chicken tagine

Next up is a dish that brings together the hearty flavours of chicken with the Mediterranean twist of olives. The Bangla chicken tagine might be new to your kitchen, but it will quickly become a weekend favourite. The combination of spices, olives, and tender chicken thighs makes this dish a true crowd-pleaser. The best part? It’s a one-pot wonder!

Ingredients: 1 kg chicken legs, 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 onion, sliced, 1 large garlic clove, finely chopped, 1 ½ to 2 tbsps ras el hanout spice mix, 6 cherry or 2 small tomatoes, chopped, 500 ml chicken stock, small bunch parsley, chopped, 1 tbsp date nectar/honey, little bit of pepper, 1 tsp salt, 4 jalpai (Ceylon olives), 200 g bulgur wheat, good handful of herbs such as coriander, mint, parsley, To serve: 50 g feta cheese

Method: Preheat the oven to 180°C. Brown the chicken skin side down until golden, then flip and brown the other side. Remove from the pan. In the same pan, sauté the onion until golden, adding garlic in the last minute. Stir in the ras el hanout spice mix, tomatoes, chicken stock, parsley, and date nectar or honey. Season with salt and pepper. Slit the olives and add to the pan. Bring to a boil, cover, and bake for 45 minutes. Meanwhile, cook bulgur wheat with water, cover, and fluff after 10 minutes. Serve the chicken over bulgur wheat with the sauce, feta, and fresh herbs.

Jalpai chutney

Let’s take it up a notch with a classic Sri Lankan chutney made with Jalpai (Ceylon olives). Perfect with your rice and curry or as an accompaniment to your regular meals, this chutney brings together the sweetness of sugar, the heat of red chillies, and the zesty olives to create a flavour bomb!

Ingredients: 500 gm Jalpai (Ceylon Olive), 1 dry red chilli, 500 gm sugar, 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp mustard oil. For the roasted masala: ½ tsp fennel seeds, ½ tsp cumin seeds, ½ tsp mustard seeds

Method: Dry roast fennel seeds, cumin, and mustard seeds until fragrant, then grind into a smooth powder. Peel and boil the Jalpai until soft, then drain and smash, removing the seeds. Heat mustard oil in a wok, add dry red chilli, and sauté for a minute. Add the smashed olives, then stir in sugar, salt, and ½ cup water. Cook until thickened to your desired consistency. Mix in the roasted masala, remove from heat, and serve chilled. Enjoy this chutney with your meals!

So there you have it — three ways to introduce olives into your desi kitchen and elevate your meals with a twist!