Eat, cook, post: DIY cafe trend everyone’s talking about

There’s a new trend brewing in India’s café scene — the rise of ‘DIY cafés’. Inspired by the cosy, interactive experiences of konbinis or convenience stores in Japanese and Korean dramas, these cafés are putting a twist on dining by letting customers roll up their sleeves and cook their own meals. You can choose your favourite ramen and also garnish it with your own choice of toppings

Whether it’s preparing a steaming bowl of ramen at a hot-water counter or crafting the perfect cup of coffee, these cafés are inviting patrons to become active participants in their culinary journeys. This hands-on approach has resonated deeply with youngsters seeking personalisation and novel experiences.

‘It’s about being in the moment’

At the heart of this trend is The Noodles Café in Manipal. Café owner Disha Shetty, who moved to the Karnataka suburb to start the outlet, shares, “We wanted a culture where people walk in to cook and truly experience their own meal. It’s not just about ordering and eating — it’s about the whole process.” Customers can choose from a range of ramen packets and customise their toppings, with the staff ready to assist if needed.

Delhi’s K Friends Café

Delhi’s K Friends Café operates similarly, offering a slice of everyday konbini magic. Rejakshi Chatterjee, a 23-year-old postgraduate student who often frequents the joint tells us, “You grab a ramen packet, cook it yourself, and enjoy it or take it along. It’s about being in the moment, but capturing it for your Instagram too!

Personalisation and unique experiences ftw

Mauji Café in Pune also taps into this spirit, especially for those looking for a light bite or a warm drink. “We have a snack bar where people can make small bites or brew their own tea and coffee,” says owner Vandita Kedia Purohit, adding, “It’s a fun way to engage with customers, and it makes things easier for our team, too.”

DIY is finding a sweet spot in the world of desserts, too. MyFroyoLand gives customers the chance to swirl their own frozen yoghurt and load it with toppings. Founder Avinash Dolwani remarks that this model bridges the gap between cafés and traditional dessert parlours. “DIY trends are growing as customers demand more personalisation and unique experiences,” he notes.

Romanticising slow living

The rise of DIY cafés reflects a global shift toward slow living, where creativity and connection take centre stage. Cafés inviting customers to turn their meal into a memory, has attracted not just students and young professionals, but families as well.

Pratyusha Paul Chowdhury, an engineer and mother of two, shares, “My kids love being able to choose their flavours and toppings. It turns a simple outing into an interactive experience.”

